Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition & GLE Coupe Performance Edition Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz has added two new performance cars in India, and both bring a very different feel. One is a small, aggressive hatch. The other is a big and powerful SUV coupe. Both come with strong engines and track-focused upgrades.
The company recently posted its best sales year, selling 19,363 units in FY2025-26 with a 2.3 percent growth. These new launches show where things are heading.
AMG A45 S Aero Track Edition
The A45 S Aero Track Edition is priced at Rs 87 lakh ex-showroom. It sits above the standard version and comes with extra design elements.
What makes it stand out is the exterior styling. It gets the AMG Aerodynamics Package which adds a sharper look.
- AMG Aerodynamics package with sharp body parts
- Large front splitter and aero vanes
- Fixed rear wing and air diffuser
- 19 inch forged alloy wheels
- Red brake callipers
- Gloss black styling in many areas
- Optional Night package adds more black finish
The same engine continues, and it already feels very capable.
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine
- 421 hp and 500 Nm
- Automatic gearbox with AWD system
- 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds
- Top speed around 270 kmph
This car is built for pure driving pleasure. It feels like a proper track machine but still road legal.
AMG GLE Coupe Performance Edition
This one is noticeably larger and more expensive, priced at Rs 1.52 crore ex-showroom. It carries a premium of around Rs 7 lakh over the standard version, though it is still priced lower than what the model used to cost back in 2024
The focus here is on power with added control and better handling.
- 22 inch alloy wheels
- AMG Dynamic Plus package as standard
- Active roll stabilisation
- Bigger and stronger brakes
- Red brake callipers
- AMG Track Pace app for data
- New performance steering wheel
- Rear spoiler and quad exhaust
Under the hood is a strong six cylinder unit!
- 3.0 litre turbo petrol engine
- 435 hp and 520 Nm
- 9 speed automatic gearbox
- All wheel drive system
- 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds
- Top speed around 250 kmph
Inside, it continues with premium features like dual 12.3 inch screens, head up display, wireless charger, four zone climate control and a Burmester sound system. It also gets powered seats with memory, heating and ventilation.
What It Means
Both cars target different buyers. The A45 S is for someone who wants a fast and sharp hatch. The GLE Coupe is for those who want power with size and comfort.
These launches clearly reflect the brand’s current direction. The focus is shifting towards high-performance and high-value cars. The lineup continues to grow stronger, with more models, including electric options, expected soon.