Bajaj Pulsar 180 Reintroduced at Rs 1.22 Lakh

Bajaj has brought back a familiar name that many riders grew up with. The Pulsar 180 is on sale again, and still carries its original appeal. The price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom. It comes at a time when the Pulsar badge completes 25 years in India, which makes this return feel even more special. The bike stays close to its original formula but now gets a few useful updates to match current needs.
Engine and Performance
The new bike continues with a tried and tested motor.
- 178.61 cc single cylinder engine
- Air cooled setup
- 17 PS power
- 15 Nm torque
- 5 speed gearbox
The figures are close to the older version. Torque has gone up slightly. The ride feel is expected to be familiar, with strong mid range and easy city use.
Rivals and Comparison
In this segment, the Pulsar 180 goes up against some well-known bikes.
- TVS Apache RTR 180
- 177.4 cc engine
- Up to 17 PS and 15.5 Nm in Sport mode
- Honda Hornet 2.0
- 184.40 cc engine
- 17 PS and 15.7 Nm
On paper, all three are very close. The difference will come from ride feel, design, and brand choice.
Design and Styling
The styling remains familiar, which many riders will like for sure!
- Naked streetfighter look
- New LED headlamp and blinkers
- Small visor at the front
- Wide handlebar for upright riding
- Curvy fuel tank with 15 litre capacity
- Single piece seat
- Split grab rails
- Upswept exhaust
New graphics give it a fresh touch. Buyers can choose from five colour options including –
- Black Gold
- Black Blue
- Black Grey
- Black Red
- White
Rim stripes and bold decals add to the road presence.
Features and Tech
Some useful updates have been added as well.
- Fully digital LCD display
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Call and alert info on screen
- LED lighting setup
- USB charging port
The console is simple but now more useful for daily riding.
Hardware Details
The setup is practical and easy to maintain.
- 17 inch wheels at both ends
- 90 section front tyre
- 120 section rear tyre
- Tubeless tyres
Brakes and safety:
- 280 mm front disc
- 230 mm rear disc
- Single channel ABS
Suspension:
- Telescopic forks at front
- Twin shock absorbers at rear
Other details:
- Ground clearance 165 mm
- Wheelbase 1340 mm
- Kerb weight 156 kg
Price and Positioning
The Pulsar 180 is offered in a single variant, priced at Rs 1,22,490. This makes it one of the more affordable options in its class. The Apache RTR 180 comes at a higher starting price, while the Hornet 2.0 sits even further up.
For existing Pulsar 150 users, the jump is small.
- Around Rs 9,000 extra
- More power by 3 PS
- Torque gain of 1.75 Nm
What It Means for Buyers
- Easy upgrade from 150 cc bikes
- Familiar riding feel
- Good mix of power and daily comfort
- Lower price than key rivals