Rumour Mill: Tata Nexon Dealer Training To Begin Soon, Launch Likely In August

By Aditya NadkarniJune 30, 2017

If reports are to be believed, Tata Motors is likely to begin training for its upcoming compact SUV, the Nexon. Reports suggest that the Indian automobile manufacturer will start training its service centre staff from the second week of July followed by the training for the sales staff.

Tata Nexon spied testing side profile

It is said that these trainings have been scheduled a month prior to its launch that is expected to take place in the month of August this year. First showcased as a production ready model during the 2016 Auto Expo, the Nexon will be the company’s fourth product to be launched this year after the Hexa, Tigor and the Tiago AMT.

Recent spy images that surfaced on the web reveal another test-mule of the Nexon painted in a shade of red, which seems to be parked at a company service centre. Another spy image of the interior reveals that Tata Motors is also testing the Nexon equipped with an AMT gearbox.

Tata Nexon spied testing interior AMT

Image courtesy: Shreyash Pattewar

Tata Motors has not revealed any details regarding the engine options of the upcoming Nexon compact SUV although it is believed that the model will come equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Upon launch, the Tata Nexon will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra TUV300.

Spy image courtesy: Karthik Jonnagadla

Source: Team-BHP

