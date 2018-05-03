Rumour Mill: 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open

Last month, the 2018 Hyundai Creta was spotted completely undisguised, during what was reported to be its TVC shoot, hinting that a launch is around the corner. Now, if a new report is to be believed, a few dealers of Hyundai India have begun accepting bookings for the upcoming Creta facelift ahead of its launch that is likely to take place this month.

Hyundai dealers in select regions such as Pune and Delhi have begun accepting bookings for the Creta facelift against an amount of INR 25,000 and have also revealed that deliveries of the model will begin as soon as next month. As compared to the outgoing model, the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will receive upgrades similar to the South-American spec model. up-front, the model will receive a new bumper that will house a hexagonal shaped grille with a chrome surround, redesigned fog lamps and fog lamp cluster as well as a blacked out skid plate.

Towards the rear, the Hyundai Creta facelift will feature a redesigned bumper and refreshed tail lights with LED inserts. Also on offer will be new alloy wheels. Inside, the Creta facelift will come with a sunroof, which will be one of the most significant feature updates to the model. The company could also equip the 2018 Creta with new upholstery and a revised infotainment system.

It is highly unlikely that the engine specifications will be changed and hence it can be safe to assume that the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to be offered with a 1.6-litre petrol engine, 1.6-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. These engines will be available with a six speed manual transmission as standard while a six speed automatic transmission will be available as an option on the former two engine options.

Source: Autocar