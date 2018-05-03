VIDEO: New 2018 Honda Amaze Production Commences, India Launch On May 16

Honda Cars India (HCIL), has commenced the production of the all new second generation Honda Amaze. The car is being manufactured at HCIL’s Tapukara plant located in Rajasthan. India, which is a key market for Honda globally, is the first country to manufacture and launch this new model. The 2018 Amaze is scheduled to be launched on May 16 and deliveries of the model will begin immediately after its launch.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India, said that they are delighted to announce the beginning of production of the all-new Honda Amaze. This model will be a game changer for Honda Cars India – both in terms of boosting their business and further strengthening their model-lineup with advanced technology. The second generation Amaze has received excellent response from customers since its world premiere at the Auto Expo. As a special gesture to the customers who are booking the car even before knowing the price and variant details, they have decided to offer a special introductory price for the initial 20,000 bookings.

Based on an all new platform, the second generation Honda Amaze will come equipped with a number of features such as LED DRLs, LED tail lights, shark fin antenna, new boot lid, start-stop button, paddle shifters, touchscreen infotainment system with Digipad 2.0, cruise control, keyless entry, reverse camera with sensors and touch keys for the HVAC controls.

Upon launch, the 2018 Honda Amaze will be available with the same engine options that include a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor will be capable of producing 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of torque and is paired to a five speed manual transmission or a CVT unit. The diesel unit produces 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque for the manual variant and 80 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque f0r the CVT variant.