Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Impending Launch

Ahead of its launch that is believed to take place next month, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift has been spied completely uncamouflaged for the very first time. A single spy image of the model reveals the front fascia of the facelifted version of Hyundai’s popular compact SUV.

Reports suggest that the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift was spied sans any camouflage during a TVC shoot, hinting that the launch of the model could be right around the corner. As seen in the spy image, the Creta facelift, as compared to the outgoing model, features the signature hexagonal ‘Cascading Grille’ design, with a new set of sweptback projector headlamps with DRLs on either side. The front bumper too has been redesigned and now features new fog lamps while the air dam gets a silver insert.

As seen in the previous spy images, the new Hyundai Creta facelift will also come equipped with new alloy wheels and a sunroof. Inside, the model is expected to arrive with an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a few changes to the upholstery.

The 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to source power from the same set of engines as seen on its predecessor. These engine options include a 1.6-litre petrol engine, 1.6-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed manual unit as standard while a six speed automatic unit is available as an option.

Spy image courtesy: Team-BHP