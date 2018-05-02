2018 Hyundai i20 Active Silently Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 6.99 Lakh

Hyundai has silently introduced the 2018 i20 Active in India, with prices starting at INR 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For 2018, the new i20 Active receives a few new features for the interior and a dual tone paintjob for the exterior. There are no changes to the engine specifications.

The 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, unlike the new Euro spec i20 Active, is based on the pre-facelift model. On the outside, the new i20 Active features a dual tone paintjob of blue with a contrast white roof. A few other highlights of the model include projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, trapezoid grille, circular fog lights and a silver coloured scuff plate. Also on offer is a roof spoiler, LED tail lights, alloy wheels and black cladding for the wheel arches.

Inside, the 2018 Hyundai i20 Active comes equipped with a seven inch touchscreen infotainment system which now supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. The model also receives features such a rear arm rest with cup holders and an adjustable front centre arm rest.

Engine specifications of the 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, as we mentioned earlier, remain unchanged and hence the model continues to be offered 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. The petrol motor is capable of producing 82 hp and 115 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 89 hp and 220 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed manual transmission and six speed manual transmission respectively.