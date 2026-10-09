Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea Expands To Hyderabad With 4 Stores

Royal Enfield’s electric mobility plans are moving beyond Bengaluru, with Hyderabad becoming the next major city to welcome its Flying Flea brand. The company has opened four customer touchpoints across the city, expanding retail access to its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6. The move follows the motorcycle’s initial rollout in Bengaluru, where customers have already covered more than 1 lakh kilometres.
Flying Flea C6: Price And Colour Options
The Flying Flea C6 is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can also choose the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership plan, which brings the motorcycle’s price down to Rs 1.99 lakh.
The C6 is available in three colour options:
- Storm Black
- Flea Green
- Parachute White
Every motorcycle also comes with 24×7 roadside assistance. The FF.C6 is the brand’s first electric motorcycle and combines neo-vintage styling with electric power and connected technology. Its design draws inspiration from Flying Flea’s “Born Airborne” heritage.
Four Customer Touchpoints Across Hyderabad
The new network covers different parts of Hyderabad, with one company-owned store and three additional outlets. The locations will provide sales and service facilities for customers.
|Store
|Location
|Company Store
|Erragadda Main Road
|Taurus Motors
|Vanasthalipuram
|Bolt Motorcycles LLP
|Hi-Tech City
|SVR Motors
|Kondapur
The company has adopted a hub-and-spoke model for its ownership and after-sales network. The Erragadda store will handle specialised technical support, while the three partner outlets will manage regular servicing and maintenance.
This arrangement gives the brand a dedicated centre for technical requirements while extending routine service access to other parts of the city.
Bengaluru Experience And International Expansion
Hyderabad is Flying Flea’s second Indian market after Bengaluru. The response in Bengaluru has helped the company expand its local network, which grew to include 10 touchpoints in July.
Beyond India, the brand is also steadily building its presence overseas. Flying Flea has recently entered the UK and European markets, setting up dedicated spaces in major cities including London, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, and Rome.