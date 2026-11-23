Look at the BYD Ti7 and the Land Rover Defender side by side, and the resemblance is hard to miss. Both SUVs have a tall, boxy shape and an upright stance. What began as a styling comparison has now become a major problem for BYD.
A Dutch court has ruled that the Ti7 infringes Jaguar Land Rover’s registered Defender design rights. The decision blocks its sale, import and production in the European Union.
A setback for BYD
The ruling came from the District Court of The Hague. It is a preliminary injunction, not the final decision in the wider dispute. It creates a clear hurdle for BYD’s European plans.
The court found that the SUV carries characteristic elements of JLR’s protected EU design. Reported similarities include:
- A boxy body, flat roof and upright proportions.
- Squared-off wheel arches and a similar rear-side profile.
- Tailgate styling and a body-coloured panel behind the rear passenger door.
The order also stops BYD from making the Ti7 at its upcoming factory in Hungary while the injunction is in force. The plant is due to begin mass production next year.
The UK is not covered
The order applies to the European Union, not every European market. The Dutch judge rejected JLR’s request to extend the restriction to BYD’s UK affiliate, saying the court had no jurisdiction over it.
BYD had advertised the Ti7 on its UK website, with customer deliveries planned for January 2027. The company had also said it had no concrete plans to launch the SUV in the EU. The injunction will take effect one week after the judgment is formally served.
The ruling does not stop existing owners from driving the SUV. It targets manufacturing, importing and selling the model in the EU.
BYD will appeal
JLR said it protects its intellectual property and takes legal action when needed. BYD strongly disagrees. It says the Ti7 is the result of its own design work and does not violate JLR’s rights. The company plans to appeal.
For now, the decision gives JLR an advantage. BYD will have to challenge the order before moving ahead with any EU plans for the Ti7.
The case shows how important design protection is for carmakers. BYD must now convince the court that the Ti7 is its own original design.