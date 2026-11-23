A new chapter in Harley-Davidson’s partnership with Hero MotoCorp has begun with the launch of the Sprint 440 in Japan. After making its much-anticipated debut at EICMA 2026, the new motorcycle has now reached Japanese dealerships. It is based on the X440 platform but gets a traditional cruiser design, giving the joint development project a different character.
The Sprint 440 is priced from JPY 898,800 in Japan, which is approximately Rs 5.25 lakh. The Teal Thunder colour costs more, at JPY 931,800, or around Rs 5.44 lakh. India and the US are also expected to receive the motorcycle in 2027.
A different look from the X440
The Sprint 440 has a classic cruiser shape, with a long-looking profile and a low seat. Its styling includes:
- A teardrop-shaped fuel tank with orange graphics.
- A circular LED headlamp with the Harley-Davidson logo.
- A fastback-style seat and a tapered rear section.
- A tapered exhaust and LED tail lamp.
- Three paint options: Vivid Black, Dark Billiard Gray and Teal Thunder.
The riding position gets wide handlebars and slightly forward-set footpegs. The seat height is reported at around 671mm in one source and 683mm in another, so the final market specification may differ.
Engine and hardware
Harley-Davidson has used the same 440cc single-cylinder engine found in the X440. It is an air- and oil-cooled unit paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.
|Engine specification
|Details
|Engine
|440cc, single-cylinder
|Cooling
|Air and oil-cooled
|Maximum power
|26.7bhp at 6,000rpm
|Peak torque
|38Nm at 4,000rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Fuel tank
|9 litres
The company says the taller fifth and sixth gears help make highway riding more comfortable. The motorcycle gets a 43mm inverted front fork and twin rear shock absorbers with adjustable preload.
Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS.
Features and accessories
The Sprint 440 gets a 3.5-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. A USB Type-C charging port is also provided.
Harley-Davidson will offer accessories such as alternative seats, side bags, a removable windscreen and a backrest. These options give buyers more ways to set up the motorcycle for daily use and longer rides.
India launch expected next year
The Sprint 440 is expected to reach India in early 2027. Production is planned at Hero MotoCorp’s Indian facility, which will also supply motorcycles to other international markets. The US version is expected to be assembled at Harley-Davidson’s York facility in Pennsylvania.
With its cruiser styling and familiar 440cc engine, the Sprint 440 will enter a segment that includes the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350 and Triumph Bonneville T4.
The India launch should reveal its local price and final specifications. For now, the Japan launch gives us a clear look at what the new Harley cruiser will offer.