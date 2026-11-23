Paying for an electric vehicle charging session is set to become easier for users of ChargeZone stations. Paytm has joined hands with the EV charging network to bring its QR payment facility to more than 15,000 charging points across India. The service will cover over 1,200 locations, including highways, city centres and commercial areas.
The partnership brings a familiar digital payment option to EV owners, who can now use Paytm to pay for their charging sessions.
How Will Paytm QR Payments Work?
The process will involve scanning a dedicated Paytm QR code installed at ChargeZone charging stations. Users can complete the payment through the app before starting their charging session.
Here are the steps:
- Open the Paytm app at a ChargeZone charging station.
- Scan the Paytm QR code displayed at the charging point.
- Enter the preferred payment amount.
- Complete the transaction through Paytm.
- Start the charging session after successful payment.
ChargeZone Has Over 15,000 Charging Points
ChargeZone currently operates more than 15,000 high-speed EV charging points across over 1,200 locations. Its network covers both passenger and commercial electric vehicles.
The Paytm integration will take place through ChargeIndia, an EV charging aggregation platform that connects Paytm with multiple charging networks through a single integration.
ChargeZone has also set a target of establishing one million charging points by 2030. The company operates technology platforms such as ChargeCloud and AutoCharge for network management and charging services.
Partnership Extends Digital Payments to EV Owners
Paytm, operated by One 97 Communications Limited, provides QR-based payment services through its digital platform. The company sees EV charging as another area where its payment system can be used.
The partnership will bring Paytm QR payments to a large public charging network, covering highways and urban destinations.