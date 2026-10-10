Volkswagen ID. Tiguan Revealed As Electric Successor To ID.4 And ID.5!

Tiguan, one of the most popular and best-selling names in Volkswagen’s lineup, has now been fully electrified. The German giant has revealed the new ID. Tiguan, an electric SUV that will sit alongside the petrol, diesel and hybrid Tiguan. It will also take the place of the ID.4 and ID.5 in Volkswagen’s electric range.
The new model will hit the European market in early 2027, with pre-sales launching in Germany and several European markets on October 13 at a starting price of 42,695 euros.
Three Powertrain Choices
Volkswagen will offer the ID. Tiguan with two battery sizes and three distinct power outputs:
- 58kWh RWD: 190PS
- 77kWh RWD: 286PS
- 77kWh AWD: 299PS
- Maximum Range: Up to 600km
- Maximum Towing Capacity: Up to 2,000kg (1,800kg for the 58kWh version)
Volkswagen has not yet disclosed official charging times or maximum charging speeds.
Familiar SUV Silhouette
Built on the MEB+ platform, the ID. Tiguan introduces the brand’s Pure Positive design language, adopting a more upright, traditional SUV silhouette compared to the ID.4 and ID.5.
The front fascia features slim LED headlights, connected daytime running lights, and an illuminated Volkswagen badge, complemented by air curtains and a lower air intake on the bumper. The side profile showcases pull-type door handles, black wheel arches, aero-focused alloy wheels, and a black C-pillar accent. At the rear, wraparound LED tail-lamps are connected by an illuminated VW logo. Practicality is well-served with a 534-litre boot and an additional 32-litre frunk.
Triple-Screen Interior Layout
The cabin is dominated by a triple-display configuration, featuring a 15-inch central infotainment touchscreen, a 10-inch digital driver display, and a 12-inch passenger screen. The passenger display is equipped with privacy technology, allowing the front passenger to use it without distracting the driver.
Premium equipment highlights include:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Powered front seats with ventilation, massage, and memory functions
- Harman Kardon 480W premium sound system
- Wireless smartphone charging and Ambient lighting
- Digital Key and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability
- Level 2 driver assistance systems
Responding to customer feedback, Volkswagen has reintroduced physical controls for critical functions, utilizing physical buttons on the steering wheel and dedicated climate control buttons on the centre console.
Retro Aesthetics and Modern Tech
Drivers can customize their dashboard with Retro displays inspired by classic Volkswagen icons. The digital cluster can mimic the instrumentation of heritage models such as the Golf IV, Golf II Country, Tiguan I, Race Touareg, and the Beetle.
Technological advancements include one-pedal driving and Connected Travel Assist, which supports motorway lane changes and traffic light recognition.
The ID. Tiguan will be available in four trim levels: Trend, Life, Style, and R-Line. It will be manufactured alongside the combustion-engined Tiguan, ensuring the nameplate offers both electric and conventional powertrains concurrently. For the Indian market, Volkswagen has not yet confirmed plans for the ID. Tiguan, with the company expected to outline its localized EV strategy at a later stage.