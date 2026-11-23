For the fourth time this year, Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of its cars in India. The latest revision came into effect on 22 November 2026 and applies to select models. The company has announced an average price increase of 0.31 per cent, citing higher input costs. However, buyers will have to wait for the model-wise and variant-wise details to know exactly how much extra they will need to pay.
Another Price Revision Before the Year Ends
Maruti Suzuki has said that it has been trying to manage rising expenses through internal cost-cutting measures. However, these steps have not been enough to cover the additional costs, leading to another revision.
The company has not yet shared the complete list of affected models. The previous price increases during 2026 were:
|Month
|Price revision
|June 2026
|Up to Rs 30,000
|August 2026
|Price hike announced
|September 2026
|Up to Rs 20,000
|November 2026
|0.31% average increase
Maruti had already increased prices three times before the latest announcement. The company had also indicated during its Q2 FY2027 earnings call that further revisions could be considered depending on input costs.
Higher Costs Affect Company Profits
The latest price increase comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki is dealing with higher production expenses. Despite recording its best-ever quarterly sales, the company reported a 26.36 per cent fall in net profit during Q2 FY2027.
Some important figures from the quarter include:
- Total sales: 6,96,654 units
- Net profit: Rs 2,466.1 crore
- Profit margin: 9.4 per cent
- Material costs: 79.9 per cent of net sales
Material costs accounted for 75.7 per cent of net sales in the same quarter last year. Higher steel and copper prices have added to the company’s expenses.
More Price Hikes Possible in 2027
Maruti Suzuki’s sales performance has been strong, with small-car sales growing 35.9 per cent and SUV sales increasing 68.2 per cent during the quarter.
However, rising production costs could lead to further price revisions. Buyers planning to purchase a Maruti Suzuki car should check the latest ex-showroom prices with their dealerships before booking.