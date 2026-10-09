Kia Expands Assured Buyback Programme To Sonet, Seltos, Syros And More

A car is a major purchase, but many buyers also consider its future resale value before signing on the dotted line. The amount received when selling a vehicle plays a significant role in funding the next purchase. Kia India has now expanded its Assured Buyback Programme to include a wider range of its locally manufactured vehicles, covering multiple powertrain options.
The expanded scheme applies to the Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Carens Clavis, and Sorento. The locally assembled Carnival luxury MPV is explicitly excluded from this plan, while the Syros EV has been covered under a similar dedicated residual value program since its market launch in July.
Up to 75% assured residual value
Under the scheme, eligible customers can receive an assured residual value of up to 75% for internal combustion engine (ICE) models and up to 70% for electric vehicles after three years. The final payout figure depends entirely on the specific plan chosen and its individual terms.
The program is comprehensive, covering eligible petrol, diesel, CNG, hybrid, and battery-electric versions of the designated models.
Tenure and mileage options
Kia offers flexible ownership tenures tailored to the specific vehicle powertrain, allowing buyers to select a plan that matches their long-term ownership goals and annual driving habits.
- ICE Models: Choice of 3, 4, or 5-year plans.
- Electric Models: Choice of 3 or 4-year plans.
- Annual Mileage Tiers: 10,000 km, 15,000 km, or 20,000 km.
- Maximum Distance Limit: Caps out at 1,00,000 km over the full chosen ownership period.
Customers can easily sign up for the scheme through authorized Kia dealerships right at the time of vehicle purchase. Once the selected tenure finishes, the guaranteed buyback amount is settled according to the predefined contract conditions.
The programme is independently administered by the relevant programme partner. Kia facilitates access through its authorised dealers, while eligibility, valuation and settlement are governed by the programme agreement.
Kia India says the programme is intended to provide greater certainty about future vehicle value and make ownership planning easier. Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Atul Sood said customers increasingly look for clarity on resale value and upgrading their vehicles.
The expanded programme covers several vehicle categories, from compact SUVs to larger family cars and electric models. Buyers should check the applicable residual value, mileage limits and other conditions with an authorised Kia dealer before enrolling.