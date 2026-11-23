Skoda’s biggest SUV has secured a major safety achievement even before reaching several international markets. The all-electric Skoda Peaq has received a five-star rating in the 2026 Euro NCAP crash tests. It has also become the first vehicle ever to score maximum points for occupant protection across every crash test configuration assessed by the safety agency. The SUV recorded an impressive 94% in Crash Protection, the highest score achieved in this category under Euro NCAP testing.
Record Score in Occupant Protection
The Peaq was tested under Euro NCAP’s updated 2026 assessment rules. The tested vehicle was the left-hand-drive Selection 90 variant.
Its crash protection assessment covered several types of collisions involving adults and children. The SUV secured full points in all the assessed crash configurations, including:
- Offset frontal impact
- Full-width frontal impact
- Side mobile-barrier impact
- Side-pole impact
- Rear-impact test
The assessment also covered the protection offered to the driver’s and front passenger’s heads, pelvis and legs. Both five-seat and seven-seat versions cleared Euro NCAP’s child-seat installation checks.
The SUV supports ISOFIX and i-Size child seats, along with child restraints secured using seat belts. These can be installed in forward-facing and rear-facing positions.
Four Safety Categories, Four Different Scores
Apart from crash protection, Euro NCAP also examined how the Peaq handles emergency situations and prevents accidents.
Here is how the electric SUV performed across the four assessment categories:
|Assessment category
|Score
|Crash Protection
|94%
|Post-Crash Safety
|92%
|Crash Avoidance
|78%
|Safe Driving
|65%
The 92% Post-Crash Safety score is another strong result. The Peaq received maximum points for its rescue information systems. Its rescue sheets are available in 23 official European Union languages, while a detailed emergency guide is available in four languages.
An automatic eCall system shares important accident information with emergency services when the airbags are deployed. This includes the vehicle’s location, impact speed, collision type and number of occupants wearing seat belts.
The SUV also gets a multi-collision braking system to reduce the chances of further impacts after an accident.
Driver Assistance and Battery Safety
The Peaq scored 78% in Crash Avoidance after its assistance systems were tested across around 1,000 situations involving cars, motorcycles, cyclists and pedestrians.
Its battery safety assessment also produced encouraging results. The SUV met thermal propagation requirements for more than 20 minutes and passed Euro NCAP’s submergence test. Both front side windows continued working for more than two minutes after the vehicle entered water.
New Occupant Monitoring Technology
The Peaq received 65% in Safe Driving. It is the first Skoda model to get an occupant-size detection system that adjusts front airbag deployment and seat-belt load-limiter force according to the size of the driver and front passenger.
An interior camera near the rear-view mirror checks seat-belt usage and monitors driver attention. It can detect drowsiness, distraction, mobile-phone use and an unresponsive driver.
The SUV also received maximum points for its driving, comfort and infotainment controls, with physical haptic buttons and voice commands reducing the need to use the touchscreen.