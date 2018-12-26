Royal Enfield Redditch 350 With ABS Launched

Royal Enfield have updated another model in their Classic range with dual channel ABS. The Redditch 350 is the latest bike in RE’s stable to receive such an update. Launched in 2017, the Redditch 350 was introduced to attract young riders towards Royal Enfield. The Redditch range has turned out to be successful for RE since they launched it, but since ABS is going to be mandatory for motorcycles, starting the 1st of April 2019, Royal Enfield has been updating all its motorcycles with the equipment.

The Redditch 350 is based on the Classic 350. Recently, the Classic range too was upgraded with the addition of a rear disc brake. Launched at INR 1.46 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the Redditch 350’s price has been hiked as a result of the added kit. It now costs approximately INR 1.8 Lakh On-road (Do check with your nearest retailer for exact prices), which is a hike of nearly INR 10,000 in the on-road price.

The motorcycle is powered by the same tried and tested 346 cc Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, Twinspark, Aircooled engine with a carburettor that delivers 19.8 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. A 280mm disc with a 2-piston calliper at the front and a 240mm disc with single-piston calliper provide the stopping power while the safety net of dual-channel ABS will be standard. The Redditch 350 will be available in three colour options – Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue.

Checkout the ABS equipped bike in the video below. All credits to youtuber Subho’s Vlogs for the effort.

