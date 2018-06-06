Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Red With Rear Disc Brake Launched In India

Royal Enfield has silently introduced the Classic 350 Redditch edition with a rear disc in the Indian market. Previously, the model was available only with a drum brake at the rear. Prices for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Red with rear disc brake start at INR 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Redditch Red edition is the second variant from Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 range to receive a disc brake at the rear, the first variant being the Gunmetal Grey model. As compared to the rear drum brake variant, the rear disc brake variant of the Classic 350 Redditch costs INR 8000 more.

In order to equip the model with a disc brake at the rear, Royal Enfield has also changed the swing-arm of the Classic 350 Redditch edition. Save for the addition of the rear disc and swing-arm, there are no mechanical or visual updates to the Classic 350 Redditch Red motorcycle.

Engine specifications remain unchanged and hence the rear disc brake equipped Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch continues to source power from the same 346cc, single-cylinder air cooled engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 19.8 hp and 28 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five speed transmission.