Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 Bookings To Open In Q3, FY2018-19

In May 2018, Royal Enfield’s Managing Director and CEO, Siddhartha Lal confirmed that the new Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 will arrive in India in the following months. While Lal did not comment about any specific timeline back then, he has now confirmed that the new 650 twins will arrive in Q3 of FY2018-19. Before the launch, a bunch of journalists will get to test ride the motorcycles in September somewhere in California.

Lal said, “The Twin motorcycles are ready for the first global media ride planned for the last week of September in California; wherein close to top 100 journalists from across the world are expected to participate… We will begin bookings in a phased manner for these motorcycles starting from the third quarter of this financial year, across geographies.”

The new Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor INT 650 have already arrived in select international markets and we stumbled upon a walkaround video of both the motorcycles. As reported earlier, the India Bound Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 INT and Continental GT 650 will get top specs and features which will also be sold in the international markets.

To give you a quick recap about the motorcycles, the new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will use Royal Enfield’s new 650cc twin cylinder engine. The air/oil-cooled, parallel twin motor is capable of producing a power output of 47 hp at 7100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. The engine is paired to a six speed transmission. The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch.

