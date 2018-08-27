Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 Tech Specs Revealed By Leaked Documents

Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 India launch is still a few weeks away with the bookings likely to begin in Q3 of FY2018-19. While we wait for that that to happen, folks at Team-BHP have got their hands on the complete technical specifications of the upcoming motorcycles. The leaked documents reveal the complete dimensions and the technical specifications of the upcoming Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650.

Engine specifications include a 648cc 4 stroke, parallel twin cylinder, SOHC Air Cooled motor which is tuned to deliver 47 bhp @ 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm @ 5,200 rpm. The engine will come mated to a six-speed gearbox and will feature Assist and Slipper clutch. The motorcycles will feature a Bosch EFI system.

Watch the walkaround video of both the motorcycles here.

Stopping power will be provided by a 320 mm disc at the front and 240 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycles will feature a Bosch (9.1) Dual Channel ABS.

In terms of dimensions, both the motorcycles are 2,122 mm long and feature a ground clearance of 174 mm. The wheelbase and seat height stand at 1,400 mm and 804 mm respectively. Fuel tank capacity for the Continental GT 650 stands at 12.5 litre while the Interceptor INT 650 sports 13.7 litre unit.

Check out the complete technical specifications through the leaked documents below:

The new Royal Enfield 650 duo, as aforementioned, would arrive in Q3 of FY 2018-19. Before the launch, a bunch of journalists will get to test ride the motorcycles in September somewhere in California. While we wait for more official details, check out more images of the new Royal Enfield 650 duo through the gallery below:

