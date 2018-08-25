Thane Residents Organise Unique ‘No Road No Vote’ Protest Rally

Tired of the unacceptable conditions of the road conditions, residents of Thane organised a unique protest on Friday, August 24, 2018. The No Road No Vote protest rally witnessed participation of over 100 members of Road Commuters’ Forum on the Waghbil Naka-Airoli Bridge. The protesters drove 17 km to draw the Thane Municipal Corporation’s attention towards the poor road conditions.

Nilesh Dama, a resident of Thane who was also a participant in the rally, told Mumbai Mirror, “I handle sales, which depend on the number of people I can meet each day. Until four months ago, I managed to squeeze in three meetings a day. Now, I can’t get through more than one. My employees’ productivity has also been affected and most days are turning out to be nonproductive. All this is because of the poor infrastructure of Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, several small groups of Thane Citizens’ Foundation performed mock funeral of potholes at Vartak Nagar and Anand Nagar toll nakas.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s additional municipal commissioner, Sameer Unhale, however, said that authorities are doing everything possible to reduce the inconvenience caused to the citizen. Unhale told Mumbai Mirror, “We are also citizens of this city and face the same crisis as everybody else. I don’t deny the problems. However, insinuating that the civic authorities are doing nothing is unfair.”

Source: Mumbai Mirror