Renault Triber 7-seater Launched, Priced Between INR 4.95 – 6.49 Lakh

Positioning itself as an affordable people mover and a proper 7-seater, the Renault Triber has been launched today. To be sold in four variants – RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ, the Triber has been priced at INR 4.95 lakh, INR 5.49 lakh, INR 5.99 lakh and INR 6.49 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. The good looking Renault will only be available with a single engine-gearbox combination.

Powering the MPV is a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine which also powers the Kwid. In its pumped up state of tune, the motor cranks out 72 HP and 92 Nm of torque, mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The car’s’ fuel economy has been rated for 20 km/l by ARAI. The strong points of the Triber include the fact that unlike its rival, the Datsun Go+, it offers comfortable seating space for 7 adults with the third row up.

However, the third-row seats can either be folded or removed completely, to leverage more space inside the cabin. In terms of boot space, with the third-row in operation, the car offers 84 litres. However, with the seats removed completely to release a massive 625 litres of space. Built especially for Indian conditions, the Triber stands 182 mm above the ground.

In terms of features, the Triber comes fitted with things like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, an all-digital instrument cluster, AC vents for all three rows, a cooled armrest box, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, power windows, and a rear wash-wipe system. Standard safety equipment on all variants includes ABS, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, and three-point seatbelts for all rows.

The Renault Triber isn’t positioned as an out-n-out MPV and presents itself as a unique choice for those in the market for hatchbacks like the Grand i10, WagonR, Tata Tiago, etc. Offering more cabin space, boot space and the option to seat 7 or carry more luggage, the Triber is an exciting alternative to B-segment hatchbacks. However, those who look at it as a proper MPV are slightly disappointed with the engine of choice. For those, Renault could offer a more powerful version of this motor, paired with an AMT gearbox at a later stage.