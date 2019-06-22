Renault Triber – Top 5 Features

A few days ago, Renault unveiled the brand new Triber. This 7-seater car is placed in the sub-4 metre segment, making it one of the most affordable MPVs in the Indian market. The car gets three rows of seats, which can be adjusted, removed or installed easily, providing the ability to change the seating to suit the requirements of the customers as and when they want to. The Triber also offers AC vents for all three rows, an AMT type automatic transmission, cooled storage and a class leading boot space of 625-litres in the 5-seat configuration. Despite being a sub-4 metre MPV, the Triber has a lot to offer. Let’s have a look at the top-5 features of the Renault Triber:

Attractive Design

The car gets a new engaging design that provides the small MPV with a sporty SUV look. The top-end variant of the Triber gets a couple of projector headlamps, stylish roof rails and a set of LED DRLs, while the ultra-modern triple edge chrome front grille further adds to the Triber’s road presence.

Dual-Tone Interior

The Triber gets a stylish new Deep Black and Greige dual-tone interior which provides a warm and cosy feel, while the new centre fascia gets a set of sleek chrome edges that adds to the premium and sophisticated feel of the car. This super spacious sub-4 metre also features a smart dual-tone dashboard with silver accents.

Different Seating Configurations

The Renault Triber is specially designed to accommodate comfort and convenience. The car comes with the most spacious passenger cabin in the sub-4 metre segment. The seating space is smartly optimised with over 100 seating configurations, a boot space of 625-litres and interior storage of up to 31-litres. The car also gets new first-in-class EasyFix Seats for the 3rd row. The main seat combinations feature four exciting modes: the 5-seater Life Mode, the 7-seater Tribe Mode, the 4-seater Surf Mode and the 2-seater Camp Mode.

Sporty Stance

The Triber gets a ground clearance of about 182 mm along with SUV Skid Plates that provide the car with an impressive sporty-offroad stance while offering extra protection to the underbody of the car on rough terrains.

Feature-Rich Cabin

The top-end variant of the Triber is equipped with an LED Instrument Cluster and Twin AC outlets. While the easy-to-use MediaNAV Evolution gets a 20.32 cm Touchscreen system that includes Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Push-to-Talk and Video Playback. The other smart technologies also include a Smart Access Card with keyless entry and a Push Start/Stop Button, to further enhance the driving experience.