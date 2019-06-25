Paper Fight: Renault Triber Vs Datsun Go+

Last week, Renault revealed its brand new sub-4-metre 7-seater MPV, the Triber. The car gets three rows of seats, which can be adjusted, removed or installed easily, providing the customers with the ability to change the seating arrangement to suit their requirements. As the Triber is now aiming to be one of the most affordable MPVs in the Indian market, let’s have a look at how it competes with the Datsun Go+, which is already the most affordable 7-seater in its segment.

Dimensions

In terms of width, height and wheelbase, the Triber is much larger than the Go+ but is still 5 mm shorter in length when compared to the Go+. The Triber also gets a larger 40-litre fuel tank and a better ground clearance than the Go+. However, the Go+ manages to be lighter by weighing in at around 865 kgs, which is about 82 kgs less than the Triber. Surprisingly, when the third row is folded, the Triber provides a boot space capacity of 625-litres, while the Datsun Go+ provides a boot space capacity of around 347-litres.

Renault Triber Datsun GO+ Length (mm) 3990 3995 Width (mm) 1739 1636 Height (mm) 1643 1507 Wheelbase (mm) 2636 2450 Ground Clearance (mm) 182 180 Kerb Weight (Kgs) 947 865 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 40 35 Boot Space Capacity (3rd-row folded) (litres) 625 347

Design and Chassis

The Triber is much more sporty and adventure-oriented when compared to the Datsun Go+. The Triber also gets an increased ground clearance and a set of larger 15-inch alloys for a smoother drive. The front and rear suspension sets are the same in both cars, however, the drive feel is expected to be a lot different.

Renault Triber Datsun GO+ Front Suspension McPherson Strut McPherson Strut Rear Suspension Torsion Beam Torsion Beam Front Brake Disc Disc Rear Brake Drum Drum Front Tyre (Top Variants) 185/65 R15 Alloys R14 Alloys Rear Tyre (Top Variants) 185/65 R15 Alloys R14 Alloys Front Tyre 165/80 R14 Steel R14 Steel Rear Tyre 165/80 R14 Steel R14 Steel

Features

The Triber gets many new exciting and advanced features that are missing in the Go+, such as a hands-free smart access card, a fully-digital instrument cluster, dual-tone seats, each-row air-conditioning, a start-stop button and a total of 100 different seat-configurations.

Renault Triber Datsun GO+ Smart Access Card Yes No Fully-Digital Instrument Console Yes No Different Seat Configurations Yes No Dual-Tone Seats Yes No Start-Stop Button Yes No Each-Row Air-conditioning Yes No

Safety

The Renault Triber is not only the most feature-rich in its segment but also one of the safest. The car gets a 4-airbag setup, 3-point seatbelts in all rows, along with a pretensioner and a load-limiter for the driver seat. The Triber and Go+, both get ABS+EBD as standard, along with rear parking assist sensors and camera.

Renault Triber Datsun GO+ Airbags 4-airbags 2-airbags ABS+EBD Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Rear Parking Camera Yes Yes 3-point Seatbelts in all 3 Rows Yes No

Engine and Gearbox

In terms of engine, the Triber gets a smaller 3-cylinder, 1-litre petrol engine, while the Datsun gets a 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine. Despite being small, the Triber’s engine is capable of producing about 72 PS of power at 6,250 rpm and around 96 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. While the Datsun’s 1.2-litre engine produces about 68 PS of power at 5,000 rpm and around 104 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Both these engines are paired with 5-speed manual gearboxes, however, the Triber will also be available with a 5-speed EASY-R automatic transmission.