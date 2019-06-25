Trending:
The Kia Seltos Finds Its Brand Ambassador In Tiger Shroff
Home Datsun Paper Fight: Renault Triber Vs Datsun Go+

Paper Fight: Renault Triber Vs Datsun Go+

|
Added in: Datsun
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Last week, Renault revealed its brand new sub-4-metre 7-seater MPV, the Triber. The car gets three rows of seats, which can be adjusted, removed or installed easily, providing the customers with the ability to change the seating arrangement to suit their requirements. As the Triber is now aiming to be one of the most affordable MPVs in the Indian market, let’s have a look at how it competes with the Datsun Go+, which is already the most affordable 7-seater in its segment.

Triber Comparo

Dimensions

In terms of width, height and wheelbase, the Triber is much larger than the Go+ but is still 5 mm shorter in length when compared to the Go+. The Triber also gets a larger 40-litre fuel tank and a better ground clearance than the Go+. However, the Go+ manages to be lighter by weighing in at around 865 kgs, which is about 82 kgs less than the Triber. Surprisingly, when the third row is folded, the Triber provides a boot space capacity of 625-litres, while the Datsun Go+ provides a boot space capacity of around 347-litres.

Renault TriberDatsun GO+
Length (mm)39903995
Width (mm)17391636
Height (mm)16431507
Wheelbase (mm)26362450
Ground Clearance (mm)182180
Kerb Weight (Kgs)947865
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)4035
Boot Space Capacity (3rd-row folded) (litres)625347

Triber exterior features

Design and Chassis

The Triber is much more sporty and adventure-oriented when compared to the Datsun Go+. The Triber also gets an increased ground clearance and a set of larger 15-inch alloys for a smoother drive. The front and rear suspension sets are the same in both cars, however, the drive feel is expected to be a lot different.

Renault TriberDatsun GO+
Front SuspensionMcPherson StrutMcPherson Strut
Rear SuspensionTorsion BeamTorsion Beam
Front BrakeDiscDisc
Rear BrakeDrumDrum
Front Tyre (Top Variants)185/65 R15 AlloysR14 Alloys
Rear Tyre (Top Variants)185/65 R15 AlloysR14 Alloys
Front Tyre165/80 R14 SteelR14 Steel
Rear Tyre165/80 R14 SteelR14 Steel

Triber interior images

Features

The Triber gets many new exciting and advanced features that are missing in the Go+, such as a hands-free smart access card, a fully-digital instrument cluster, dual-tone seats, each-row air-conditioning, a start-stop button and a total of 100 different seat-configurations.

Renault TriberDatsun GO+
Smart Access CardYesNo
Fully-Digital Instrument ConsoleYesNo
Different Seat ConfigurationsYesNo
Dual-Tone SeatsYesNo
Start-Stop ButtonYesNo
Each-Row Air-conditioningYesNo

Triber seating options

Safety

The Renault Triber is not only the most feature-rich in its segment but also one of the safest. The car gets a 4-airbag setup, 3-point seatbelts in all rows, along with a pretensioner and a load-limiter for the driver seat. The Triber and Go+, both get ABS+EBD as standard, along with rear parking assist sensors and camera.

Renault TriberDatsun GO+
Airbags4-airbags2-airbags
ABS+EBDYesYes
Rear Parking SensorsYesYes
Rear Parking CameraYesYes
3-point Seatbelts in all 3 RowsYesNo

Also Read: Renault Triber – Top 5 Features

Triber 3

Engine and Gearbox

In terms of engine, the Triber gets a smaller 3-cylinder, 1-litre petrol engine, while the Datsun gets a 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine. Despite being small, the Triber’s engine is capable of producing about 72 PS of power at 6,250 rpm and around 96 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. While the Datsun’s 1.2-litre engine produces about 68 PS of power at 5,000 rpm and around 104 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Both these engines are paired with 5-speed manual gearboxes, however, the Triber will also be available with a 5-speed EASY-R automatic transmission.

Renault TriberDatsun GO+
Engine Type3-cylinder Petrol3-cylinder Petrol
Engine Displacement (cc)9991198
Power (PS@RPM)72 @ 625068 @ 5000
Torque (Nm@RPM)96 @ 3500104 @ 4000
Gearbox5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT5-speed manual
Datsun
,
Datsun Go+
,
News
,
Renault
,
Renault Triber
,
 