Renault Triber Features & Variants Explained – Which One Should You Buy?

The Renault Triber sub-4metre MPV has been launched in India today. Available with a single engine-gearbox combination at launch, it will be offered in four variants – RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ, each priced with a gap of INR 50,000 from the other. Prices start at INR 4.95 lakh for the base trim and go up to INR 6.49 lakh for the top-spec RxZ variant. Since all variants are mechanically similar, they are differentiated in terms of features. Let’s take a look to help you decide which one offers the most value.

Mechanically, all variants are identical and are powered by a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine which also powers the Kwid. In its pumped up state of tune, the motor cranks out 72 HP and 92 Nm of torque, mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. An AMT variant for the top-spec variant could be introduced later. The car’s’ fuel economy has been rated for 20 km/l by ARAI. In terms of boot space, the Triber offers 84 litres with the third row up, and up to 625 litres with seats still up for 5. Space is optimised with 100+ seating configurations and the main seat combinations feature four modes – the 5-seater Life Mode, the 7-seater Tribe Mode, the 4-seater Surf Mode and the 2-seater Camp Mode.