Renault Triber Features & Variants Explained – Which One Should You Buy?
The Renault Triber sub-4metre MPV has been launched in India today. Available with a single engine-gearbox combination at launch, it will be offered in four variants – RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ, each priced with a gap of INR 50,000 from the other. Prices start at INR 4.95 lakh for the base trim and go up to INR 6.49 lakh for the top-spec RxZ variant. Since all variants are mechanically similar, they are differentiated in terms of features. Let’s take a look to help you decide which one offers the most value.
Mechanically, all variants are identical and are powered by a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol engine which also powers the Kwid. In its pumped up state of tune, the motor cranks out 72 HP and 92 Nm of torque, mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. An AMT variant for the top-spec variant could be introduced later. The car’s’ fuel economy has been rated for 20 km/l by ARAI. In terms of boot space, the Triber offers 84 litres with the third row up, and up to 625 litres with seats still up for 5. Space is optimised with 100+ seating configurations and the main seat combinations feature four modes – the 5-seater Life Mode, the 7-seater Tribe Mode, the 4-seater Surf Mode and the 2-seater Camp Mode.
|Renault Triber RxE
|INR 4.95 Lakh
|Features
|Dual front airbags
ABS with EBD
Load limiter and pre-tensioner (driver only)
Speed alert warning
Seat belt reminder (driver and co-passenger)
Rear parking sensor
Projector Headlamps
Wheel arch cladding
Body-coloured bumpers
Wheel capsBlack ORVMs and door handles
Dual-tone dashboard
LED instrument cluster with amber colour
Black fabric upholsteryElectric power steering
Front power windows
AC vents for the first row only
Slide, recline, fold and tumble function for second-row seats
Easy fix seats with fold and tumble function
60:40 split second-row seats
An electric tailgate release button on the centre console
12V power socket for the first row
The base variant above offers all the basics. However, for a large cabin, it only offers front AC vents, which means if you will be carrying people in the third row, it will be some time before the cool AC breeze gets there. The time required to cool the cabin down on a hot day will be that much more. This variant doesn’t come fitted with an audio system either.
|Renault Triber RxL
|INR 5.49 Lakh
|Features
|In Addition to features on the RxE
Body-coloured door handle*
Full plastic wheel cover*
A black decal on the doors*
Black coloured B and C-pillar*
Body-coloured ORVMs*
Front grille with chrome insert*
Dual-tone dashboard with Piano Black finish*
White LED-lit instrument cluster*
HVAC knobs with chrome ring*
Side air vents with a satin outline*
Instrument cluster with a satin outline*
Height adjustable tilt steering*
Twin AC vents for second and third row with independent control*
Rear assist grips for the second and third-row*
Cooled storage in centre console*
Remote central locking*
Manually adjustable ORVMs*
R&GO music system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity*
Dual front speakers*
Speed-sensing door lock*
Impact sensing door unlock*
For this variant, all the necessities have been fitted and it makes sense for someone who puts needs before wants. There’s a basic audio system, AC vents for the rear passengers, remote central locking and some more bits which make the car more presentable
|Renault Triber RxT
|INR 5.99 Lakh
|Features
|In Addition to features on the RxL
Eight-inch Media-Nav touchscreen infotainment system*
2 rear speakers*
Day and night adjustable IRVM*
Rear cabin lighting*
Upper glove box*
Cooled lower glove box*
Seat drawer under the driver seat*
Passenger side vanity mirror*
12V socket for the second row*Triple edge chrome front grille
Roof rails with load-carrying capacity (50 kgs)*
Front and rear skid plates*
Front side air vents with chrome*
LED instrument cluster with chrome semi outline*
Fabric upholstery*
Electrically adjustable ORVMs*
Rear power windows*
If you wish to buy the Triber and need a variant which makes you feel that you have bought a modern car with a touchscreen, powered rear windows and a cooled glovebox, the RxT variant makes for a terrific value at the price for which it is being offered.
|Renault Triber RxZ
|INR 6.49 Lakh
|Features
|In Addition to features on the RxT
2 front tweeters
Smart access card
Push-button start/stop
Rear washer, wiper and defogger
Auto up/down driver window
Rearview camera
Driver side vanity mirror
2V socket for the third row
4 Airbags
Alloy wheels
LED DRLs
Dual-tone dashboard with silver accents
Chrome finished parking brake button, knobs on front air vents and push-button surround
Piano black finish around the infotainment system
Silver finish for inner door handles, gear knob and steering wheel
3D spacer fabric upholstery
The top-spec RxZ variant of the Triber offers two extra airbags over the standard two, alloy wheels and all the fancy features you would expect from a car which asks for INR 6.5 lakh. Still, for offering almost everything, the RxT still remains the most value-for-money variant.