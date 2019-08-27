After Chennai, Hero Xpulse Xtracks Experience To Be Held In Pune, Bangalore And Kochi

With off-road motorcycling gaining popularity by the day, Hero Motocorp added fuel to the fire by introducing the Xpulse 200, earlier this year. To make this genre of motorcycling more popular, the bike maker has been taking its ‘Xtracks’ initiative to various locations around the country. After the inaugural event in Delhi NCR, Hero Motocorp provided a unique and exclusive opportunity for riding enthusiasts in Chennai.

The one-of-a-kind ‘XTracks’ event allows riders to experience the country’s most accessible adventure bike – all new XPulse 200 – in a specially-curated off-road zone. In addition to showcasing the capabilities of Hero MotoCorp’s XPulse 200 in on-and-off-road terrains, the event also aims to impart critical skills to the enthusiasts, thereby enhancing their riding abilities. It makes riding more fun, and yet safe for them. At the Xtracks Experience, participants are provided with a product and safety briefing that enable them to understand the capabilities of the bike and inculcate safe riding habits.

Also Read: VIDEO – Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Hero Xpulse 200

Following the briefings, riders are led on a specially curated on-and-off-road track by expert riders from Hero MotoCorp. The tracks include obstacles that help the riders test the characteristic features of the XPulse 200. Chennai is the second location to host the multi-city event after Delhi/NCR. Each of these locations saw more than 500 bike enthusiasts attend the event. From Chennai, the XTracks will now move to Bengaluru, Kochi, and Pune.

The Hero XPulse 200 comes with two variants of 200cc engine – CV Carburetor and Fuel Injection – delivering 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque. It is based upon a High Tensile Steel Frame which promises to offers strength, rigidity and responsive handling on any terrain. The bike comes fitted with an Aluminum skid plate, 21″ Front wheel and 18″ Rear wheel with dual-purpose tyres, 220 mm ground clearance, upswept exhaust, Mono shock with 10 Step adjustable Gas Charged Rear Suspension (170 mm Wheel Travel) and Telescopic Front suspension (190 mm Stroke). The XPulse also features, ‘Turn-by-Turn Navigation’, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Gear Indicator, Trip meter and a service reminder. It also comes fitted with single-channel ABS, Full LED headlamps and taillights, under-seat USB charger, protective windshields and luggage plate with bungee hooks.