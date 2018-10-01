Renault Launches New App With Advanced Features

Renault’s new version of the App will be available for both iOS & Android users, and it intends to alleviate the overall buying & ownership experience. the The European manufacturer has updated the App with up to 90 new features, with the biggest of those additions being the option to explore the entire Renault range of cars. Their current range consists of the Duster, Lodgy, Kwid and the Captur, new buyers can choose and submit enquires for their preferred choice. Furthermore, Renault has now enabled the option to buy genuine accessories & Merchandise along with the option to have them delivered home.

Renaults have a new programme called “Refer-A-Renault” in which customers can refer friends & relatives to buy a car from Renault, by doing so users will be rewarded with extra benefits. Other upgrades include integration with Renault Finance and a service cost estimator, all of which is connected to Renault Connect, which is their Dealer Management System (DMS). This seamlessly integrates the dealer into the transactions process that takes place through the App. the Renault also wants to better the comfort and convenience of their customers by having customer care, roadside assistance and payment gateways. They have also added the function to monitor your service expenses, fuel long and average fuel efficiency.

From the previous version of the app Renault has carried over some features like vehicle service history, personalized reminders or notifications, interactive used manual, easy access to dealerships & customer care and online service appointments. Currently, Renault India has over 320 dealerships and 269 service centres across India, with the initiative of this new update they are trying to further extend their services to potential or existing customers.