Here Is Renault’s Official Statement on the Lodgy’s Zero Star NCAP Rating

In a recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP, the Renault Lodgy scored a zero star rating for adult occupants and a two-star safety rating for child occupants. The poor performance was mainly due to the lack of airbags and ISOFIX child support seats. Here is the manufacturer’s official statement on the same incident.

All Renault products meet and exceed the regulations set by ARAI. Renault has taken great strides in vehicle safety. The company shares the goal of improving road safety worldwide, including the adoption of robust vehicle safety standards. Our products are ARAI certified, which is the current mandate in India. As India is gradually moving towards international safety and emission norms by including more robust regulations, Renault will be ready for the upcoming safety regulations and BS VI norms. The tests by Global NCAP are conducted at speeds that are higher than those prescribed by the regulatory authorities, not only in India but also in developed markets. The results of Global NCAP have to be seen in that perspective.

