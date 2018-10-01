Datsun Opens Bookings for the new Go and Go+, Rush to Your Nearest Dealer

The Go and Go+ models offered by the Japanese manufacturer are getting a new refreshment, for which bookings are now open. Buyers can pay a booking amount of INR 11,000 at their nearest dealer and expect delivery by 10th of October. What is new in the new Go and Go+? Mainly cosmetic changes, the manufacturer does not seem to include any mechanical changes in this update but the news has been still kept under wraps. The manufacturer has just revealed the new exterior details and also two new colour options, Amber Orange and Sunstone Brown.

The exterior changes on the car include a reworked front design which appears to be much more angular, a different headlight layout and a new bumper. Apart from that, we expect Datsun to offer a new cabin design, a new infotainment system and some other utility bits. The manufacturer may offer dual airbags, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and a speed alert chime in order to comply with the upcoming safety regulations. The cars will continue to use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 67 bhp at 5000 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm which is just enough to get the car going.

While both the cars are offered with a 5-speed manual, there are rumours of an AMT version which could come along with this update which is seen in the Redi-Go. “The young consumers today are looking for a car which complements their lifestyle and embodies their expression. We are confident that the new Datsun GO and GO+ offers a complete package with attractive design, power and performance to our customers in India.” said Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and Commercial, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd on the launch of the new cars. The Go and Go+ can be expected to get a slight price rise for due to the additional equipment which is now on offer. Here is an image gallery of the Datsun Go.