Ford Territory to Be Launched in China, Will It Come to India to Challenge the Creta’s Territory?

The Ford Territory, a sub-compact SUV offered by Ford in various countries abroad and is not yet offered in India. The Territory would be placed against the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta. The car is being unveiled in China on the 16th of October. Many manufacturers in the Indian market space are now planning to bring out cars to take the Creta out of its thrown, Ford could just be the latest entry into this segment with the Territory SUV. The SUV is 4,580 mm long, 1,936 mm wide and 1,674 mm tall, which puts it right next to the Creta.

The Indian spec of the Territory can be expected to come with the petrol and diesel engines which are currently now offered with the Ecosport. The engines maybe tuned in a different manner to suit the characteristics of the SUV and paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Going by the American manufacturers’ safety standard, we can expect the Territory to come with dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across all variants and the top end variants to get six airbags, automatic climate control and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The Indian market offers SUVs of all shapes and sizes, from the small ones like the Tata Nexon to the humungous Audi Q7, we Indians love them all and the Territory could be a model that could fit right in our market. It will also offer buyers a middle option between the Ford Ecosport and the Ford Endeavour, both of which are doing well in terms of sales. If it does reach our market, a price tag of around INR 15 lakh for the top end model, Ex-Showroom, will make it a value for money proposition and may be able to take the Creta off its thrown, Keep looking at this space for any news on this SUV.