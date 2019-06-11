Renault KWID Surpasses The 3 Lakh Sales Milestone

French carmaker, Renault, recently announced that its flagship car, KWID has now crossed the 3 lakh sales milestone in India. Being one of the most popular entry-level hatchbacks in the country, the Kwid is a car that is loved by many first-time car buyers. This means that the Redi-GO and Alto 800 rival continues to be a major challenger in India’s mini-car segment. The Kwid has not only played an important role in the growth of Renault-India but has also become one of the most successful ‘Make in India’ stories. The car is also Renault’s highest-selling model, as it is the most affordable vehicle in Renault’s India lineup.

The KWID gets a host of features, like a 7-inch touchscreen Media NAV system, a digital Instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator, speed dependent volume control, a set of pro-sense seat belt pretensioners with load limiters and a boot capacity of about 300 litres. The high ground clearance of 180mm also adds to the Kwid’s ability to tackle rough Indian roads. However, the most fascinating aspect of Renault KWID is that it does not just look like an SUV from the outside but also offers compelling and practical benefits like a high seating position, which gives the driver a clear view of the road ahead making it easier to manoeuvre.

In terms of safety, Renault India has specifically enhanced the safety features in the KWID to match up to the new advanced safety regulations. The standard safety features in the new Kwid include a pedestrian safety system, Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), a Driver airbag, Driver and Co-Driver Seat belt reminder and a speed alert system. Renault has also added some practical features to the KWID such as a Rear-view camera assist through sound warning and colour guidelines which are also standard across all variants. While the Kwid Climber gets an additional Rear Armrest for extra comfort and convenience. In addition to these features, the AMT variants of the new Kwid are also equipped with some essential Traffic assists, which help the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and also prevent it from rolling back on slopes.

The KWID is available in 2 engine options: a 0.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. These SCe (Smart Control Efficiency) engines are specially designed for stimulating performance and best-in-class fuel efficiency. Both these engines are available with 5-speed manual transmissions. However, Renault recently launched a 1.0-litre powertrain that includes an AMT transmission in the funky new KWID Climber. The Kwid is available in 6 exciting colour options: Fiery Red, Planet Grey, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White and Outback Bronze, while the Kwid Climber is available in Electric Blue. Prices for the Kwid start from INR 2,86,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).