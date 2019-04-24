Is the Alto 800 Finally as Good as the Kwid or the Redi-Go?

Maruti Suzuki launched the new facelifted version of the Alto 800 yesterday. To comply with new government regulations, Maruti has updated the 2019 Alto with new safety features. The new Alto has already started reaching dealerships across the country and is now available for bookings at select dealerships. The prices for the new Alto 800 start from Rs 2,93,689 for the base variant (STD), while the mid (LXi) and top (VXi) variants are priced at Rs 3,50,375 and Rs 3,71,709 respectively. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi) The car now gets 6 new colour options – Uptown Red, Superior White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Mojito Green and Cerulean Blue. The Alto will directly rival the likes of the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Redi-Go.

Dimensions

The 2019 Alto 800 is 3,445 mm in length, 1,515 mm wide and has an overall height of 1475 mm. While the Kwid is 3,679 mm in length, 1579 mm wide and has an overall height of 1,478 mm. The Redi-Go is 3,429 mm in length, 1,560 mm wide and has an overall height of 1,541 mm.

Length (mm) Width (mm) Height (mm) Wheelbase (mm) Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 3445 1515 1475 2360 35 Renault Kwid 3679 1579 1478 2422 28 Datsun Redi-Go 3429 1560 1541 2348 28

Engine and Gearbox options

All the 3 cars in this segment are available with both, 800cc and 1-litre engine options. But affordability plays a huge role, which is why the 800cc variants outsell their elder 1-litre variants. The Alto 800 gets a 3-cylinder, 796cc engine which produces 47.33 HP at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm, and is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Displacement (cc) Power Torque Gearbox Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 796 47.33 HP @ 6000 rpm 69 Nm @ 3500 rpm 5-speed manual gearbox Renault Kwid 799 54 HP @ 5678 rpm 72 Nm @ 4386 rpm 5-speed manual gearbox Datsun Redi-Go 799 54 HP @ 5678 rpm 72 Nm @ 4386 rpm 5-speed manual gearbox

Safety

Thanks to the new government norms, all the car companies have now upgraded all their models with standard safety features. The 2019 Alto 800 is now a part of this revolution. The new version of the Alto 800 gets a lot of new safety features like an engine immobiliser, a set of tubeless tyres, an all-new headlight levelling system, a collapsible steering column, dual front airbags, a seat belt reminder, a speed alert system, reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

Dual Airbags Collapsible Steering Column Seatbelt Reminder Speed Alert System Engine Immobilizer ABS with EBD Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Renault Kwid No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Datsun Redi-Go No No No No Yes Yes

Also Read: Maruti Alto 800 Gets Enhanced with Maruti Genuine Accessories

Features

In terms of features, the new Alto 800 gets dual-tone interiors, a new dashboard layout, Bluetooth connectivity and vinyl seat upholstery. However, the Kwid is loaded with a few extra features like a reverse parking camera, front fog lamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and remote key unlock.

Fog Lamps Bluetooth Connectivity Remote Key Unlock Reverse Parking Camera Dual-Tone Interiors Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 No Yes No No Yes Renault Kwid Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Datsun Redi-Go No Yes Yes No No

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets A New 1.2 Litre Dualjet, Smart Hybrid BS VI Petrol Engine

Price

The facelifted Alto 800’s price starts at Rs 2,93,689, while the Renault Kwid’s price starts from Rs 2,71,500 and the Redi-Go starts from Rs 2,67,690. The top variants of the Alto 800, Kwid and Redi-Go retail at Rs 3,71,709, Rs 3,89,500 and Rs 3,58,000 respectively. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)