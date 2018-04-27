Renault Celebrates ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ With KWID Captain America And Iron Man Editions

It’s the weekend when Avengers: Infinity War hit the theaters in India and just like you, we’ve been off the Social Networks to avoid getting any spoiler about the latest installment from the Marvel Universe. While the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet, Thanos, Renault India is celebrating the release of the superhero movie with the special edition KWID. The KWID Super Hero Edition was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

The KWID Super Hero Edition is designed and developed by Renault’s design studios in Mumbai and Chennai. KWID Super Hero Edition is inspired by strong and sturdy appearance of the iconic Marvel Super Heroes – Iron Man and Captain America.

The KWID Super Hero Edition will be available over the top-end 1.0L RXT (O) variant in manual transmission and automated manual transmission, with two exciting colour-themed versions Renault KWID Captain America inspired Edition in Exclusive White Shade with Captain America’s iconic shield and suit theme and Renault KWID Iron Man inspired Edition in Exclusive Red Shade with Iron Man’s Arc Reactor and armour theme.

It features front and rear terrain protectors, muscular style wheels and dual tone ORVMs painted in gloss red with white or gold streaks. The ‘Invincible’ insignia on the Iron Man inspired Edition and ‘Super Soldier’ insignia on the Captain America inspired Edition on the rear doors create a unique identity of these special editions.

The KWID Super Hero Edition is the ultimate offering for a Marvel Super Hero fan who wants an innovative and affordable car to #SuperHeroesSuperKWID. Both, the Iron Man and the Captain America inspired Editions reflect unique personalities true to the Marvel Super Heroes.

Features of the Renault KWID Super Hero Editions