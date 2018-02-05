Inspired By Marvel’s Avengers, Renault KWID Super Hero Edition Launched In India

Renault India has announced the launch of the new KWID Super Hero Edition in association with Marvel. This version will be offered with the 1.0L SCe powertrain in both manual and AMT options. The special edition KWID cars will be offered in two versions inspired by Marvel Avengers Super Heroes – Iron Man and Captain America for the fans who want to own an innovative and affordable car. Bookings will open exclusively on Amazon.in at an amount of INR 9,999.

The KWID Super Hero Edition is designed and developed by Renault’s design studios in Mumbai and Chennai and it demonstrates Renault’s progressive design innovation while underscoring Renault’s commitment to the Indian market. The KWID Super Hero Edition will offer segment-leading length, power to weight ratio, boot space, ground clearance and technology.

It boasts of several first-in-segment features led by its SUV inspired design, 7-inch touchscreen MediaNAV system, digital Instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator, speed-dependent volume control and pre-sense seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters. Best-in-class features include its boot capacity of 300 litres, ergo-smart cabin, multiple storage spaces, upper segment body dimensions, interior space, service parts maintenance cost, ride & handling and several personalization options.

For the complete 2018 Auto Expo coverage, visit: Auto Expo 2018: News, Launches, Concepts and Complete Car & Bike coverage

The KWID Super Hero Edition will be available over the top-end 1.0L RXT (O) variant in manual transmission and automated manual transmission. It features front and rear terrain protectors, muscular style wheels and dual tone ORVMs painted in gloss red with white or gold streaks. The ‘Invincible’ insignia on the Iron Man inspired Edition and ’Super Soldier’ insignia on the Captain America inspired Edition on the rear doors create a unique identity of these special editions.

Apart from several active and passive safety equipment, the KWID Super Hero Edition features a driver airbag and first-in-class pro-sense seat belts – pre-tensioners with load limiters. Speaking on the launch, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “With the Renault KWID Super Hero Edition, Renault offers the specially designed Kwid for Super Hero fans through our collaboration with Marvel. Through this, our consumer centric approach takes the next step by exceeding customer expectations through innovation, design, and quality”.

THE KWID SUPER HERO EDITION – FEATURES

Renault KWID Iron man inspired Edition

Renault KWID Captain America inspired Edition

New Arc Reactor and Iron Man Armour inspired Graphics

New Captain America Suit and Shield inspired Graphics

New Fiery Red ORVMs with Armour Gold Streak

New Bright Red ORVMs with White Streak

Sporty steering wheel with Anodised Red Accent and red stitch line

Sporty steering wheel with Supreme Blue Accent and red stitch line

New Armour Gold Front & Rear Terrain Protector

New Bright Red Front & Rear Terrain Protector

New Two-tone Armour Gold & Glossy Black Gear Knob (only in MT)

New Two-tone Anodised Red & Glossy Black Gear Knob (only in MT)

New Armour Gold Grille Accents

New Bright Red Grille Accents

New Anodised Red Centre Fascia surround

New Supreme Blue Centre Fascia surround

New Armour Gold door trim accents

New Anodised Red door trim accents

New Titanium Black Interior Harmony

New ‘INVINCIBLE’ INSIGNIA

New ‘SUPER SOLDIER’ INSIGNIA

