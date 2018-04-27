2018 Mini Cooper Countryman India Launch On May 3

Earlier this year, BMW owned Mini had showcased the new 2018 Countryman for the first time in India at the 2018 Auto Expo held in Delhi. Now, the brand has revealed that it plans to launch the second generation Countryman in the country on May 3, 2018.

First showcased at the 2016 LA Auto Show, the new Mini Countryman is longer and wider than the outgoing model, 202 mm and 33mm respectively if you must know. The wheelbase of the model too, has been increased by 75mm. The 2018 Countryman arrives with changes to the exterior as well as the interior.

Up-front, the second generation Mini Countryman features an inverted U shaped grille with new headlamps with integrated LED DRL rings on either side. Also on offer is a new dual tone front bumper which houses the circular fog lamps. On either side, the model is receives contrasting ORVMs, black plastic cladding for the wheel arches and a silver trim for the door sills. At the rear are larger LED tail lights, roof mounted spoiler, twin chrome exhaust tips and a chrome number plate garnish. The roof also receives a contrasting shade.

Inside, the 2018 Mini Countryman comes equipped with features such as a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system, Harman Kardon audio system, vertically aligned air vents, three spoke multi-function steering wheel, automatic tail gate, rain sensing wipers, rear view camera and park assist.

The new Mini Countryman will be available in three variants including Cooper S, Cooper S JCW Inspired and Cooper SD. The former two will be available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque while the latter will be available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Both these engines will come mated to an eight speed automatic transmission as standard. We’ll get you all the details and prices during the launch on May 3 so stay tuned for updates.