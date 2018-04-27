New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Teased, India Launch On May 1

Ducati India has released a teaser image of the upcoming 2018 Monster 821 on its social media channels ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month. The teaser image reveals the new tank of the model and also reveals the launch date of the new Ducati Monster 821, which will be launched in India on May 1, 2018.

Based on a tubular steel trellis frame, the new Ducati Monster 821 features a redesigned fuel tank, new tail section, LED headlamp and a full colour TFT instrument console that replaces the LCD unit. A few other feature highlights of the model include three riding modes (Urban, Touring and Sport), Bosch sourced ABS, eight level traction control and Ducati Quick Shifter (DQS).

Suspension duties on the 2018 Ducati Monster 821 are taken care of by 43 mm inverted telescopic forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a twin 320mm semi-floating discs with four piston calipers and a 245mm single disc with a two piston caliper at the front and rear respectively.

At the heart of the upcoming Ducati Monster 821, as the name suggests, is an 821 cc, V-twin engine as seen on the outgoing model. This engine is now Euro-IV emission/BS-IV emission compliant and produces a maximum power output of 110 hp at 9250 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 7750 rpm. This engine is paired to a six speed transmission.