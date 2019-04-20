Pulsar 150 Gets the Scrambler Treatment

Building a unique custom bike usually means that you might have to spend a whole lot of money. However, that is not completely true as you can create something special on a tight budget as well. So, to carry out a budget modification, you may need to start with a bike that is super affordable to purchase in the first place. The bike may not necessarily be equipped with a huge engine, something basic like the Bajaj Pulsar 150 can do the job as well. This is exactly what Susmit Tirlotkar from Shivshahi Custom has done with an old rustic Pulsar 150.

As he was looking forward to working on his next custom bike, Susmit saw a Bajaj Pulsar 150, which was in a pretty bad condition and was completely covered by dust. The bike was not in use for over a year and was sitting in the shed rusting its nuts and bolts. Being a dedicated and devoted bike lover, Susmit couldn’t see the bike rotting away in a closed garage, that is when he decided to have a talk with the owner. After having a few conversations with the owner about the bike and the type of design, he would like to have, they both agreed upon making it a scrambler.

Mechanically, the bike remains unchanged and the engine produces the same figures as the standard Pulsar 150. Most of the upgrades are purely cosmetic and include a large number of changes. The standard rear shock absorbers are replaced by a monoshock, while the tyres are now off-road ready. The headlamp and tail lamp now get completely different set-ups, the headlamp gets a thunderbird styled circular LED, while the tail lamp gets a small round brake-light. All the turn indicators are now replaced with LEDs. It also gets a new exhaust which enhances the sound and the look of this Scrambler. The bike also gets a new custom tank with a gloss black paint scheme, with BMW’s traditional racing stripes.

Also Read: Customised Royal Enfield Classic 350 Carries A Good Looking Licence Plate

One of the most challenging parts of customizing the old Pulsar was the condition of the bike. The modifier had to start by cranking the engine and restoring it. But, since he had the permission of the owner, he could modify the bike the way he wanted. As Susmit had a clear vision of how he wanted to execute the design of this bike, he had a fun time converting this Pulsar 150 into a magnificent Scrambler. Susmit Tirlotkar from Shivshahi custom has said: “My mission in life is not merely to Survive, but to Thrive and to follow My PASSION with some compassion and style.”