Royal Enfield GRRR Nights Lands In Bengaluru Today

Bengaluru is gearing up for a high-octane evening. Today, May 30, Royal Enfield brings its massive GRRR Nights x Underground festival to the city. Combining motorcycles, supercars, motorsport action, and live music, this is a rare treat for Indian automotive enthusiasts. That is one reason why the event has attracted attention from both motorcycle and car communities.
More Than Just A Motorcycle Event
GRRR Nights is not limited to Royal Enfield motorcycles. Visitors will also get to see tuned cars, supercars, superbikes and even Formula 4 race cars.
More than 60 modified and high-performance vehicles are expected to be showcased during the event.
Among the attractions are custom-built Guerrilla 450 motorcycles along with several other modified Royal Enfield models.
Expected displays include:
- Custom Guerrilla 450 motorcycles
- Modified Royal Enfield bikes
- Supercars
- Tuned performance cars
- Formula 4 race cars
- Premium superbikes
Motorsport Action Throughout The Day
Machine displays are only one part of the experience. The venue will also host several live motorsport activities as well.
Professional riders and drivers will perform in front of spectators, demonstrating different forms of vehicle control and riding skills.
Activities planned for visitors include:
- Live stunt riding shows
- Drift demonstrations
- Drag race action
- Wheelie performances
- Street racing themed activities
A pre-event drag race has also been arranged on an airstrip. The action will be streamed live at the venue so attendees can follow the racing as it happens.
Indian drift specialist Sanam Sekhon is expected to participate in the drift sessions. Motorcycle stunt performances will also be carried out by Padma Prasanth and Team Never Enough.
New Corner Raid Debuts
The event will also mark the introduction of Corner Raid, Guerrilla 450’s street Racing IP. More details are expected to be revealed during the event activities.
Music And Entertainment Planned
The evening schedule also includes live performances.
Brodha V is set to perform for the crowd. Music will continue through the night with performances from DJ Talam, DJ Stoke and DJ Frankie.
Visitors will also witness a choreographed fire show presented by trained professionals.
Event Details
- Date: May 30, 2026
- Time: 3:00 PM onwards
- Venue: Aruani Grid, Bengaluru
- Tickets: Available through District