Production-Spec Revolt RV 400 Rolls Off Assembly Line, Will Be Launched On August 28

With its official launch and price announcement pushed to August 28, 2019, a production-spec Revolt RV 400 – India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle has been rolled out from the company’s Manesar plant today. The manufacturing facility boasts of a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles commissioned for Phase 1. India’s first mass-produced electric motorcycle, the RV 400 has been developed after 2 years of intensive research to localize it for Indian conditions and customer preferences.

Their first offering, the Revolt RV 400 comes with a promise to bring cool, smart mobility solutions that are high on performance and aesthetics. Unveiled in June, the RV 400 will be currently available in two colour options – Rebel Red and Cosmic Black. The AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 kilometres and a top speed of 85 km/hr. Available in Delhi and Pune for now, the motorcycle has clocked over 2500 bookings in just 2 weeks through RevoltMotors.com and Amazon.in.

To tackle the biggest challenge for electric vehicles – charging, the company has come up with a unique solution where the RV400 0ffers 4 different ways of charging the battery. Apart from regular onboard charging, customers can also remove the battery to charge it at a place of their convenience, get a new, charged battery at a mobile swap station, and even order a battery pack to any location for someone to deliver it.

The RV 400 is equipped with many unique features, such as a Geo-Fencing, which will restrict the bike’s usage up to a certain radius, Bluetooth connectivity for better user experience, and USD forks and a rear mono-shock. The bike also gets LED illumination, front and rear disc brakes, and an AI system that will assist you in various situations and will be able to learn and understand from your riding style and help in improving the range of the bike. The RV 400 also gets an option of choosing different exhaust notes and sounds to make your riding experience even more thrilling and fun. The different sound modes are Revolt, Roar, Rage and Rebel. All these sounds are inspired by different high-end motorcycles, which combine to produce one interesting and powerful exhaust note.