Entry-Level Nissan Kicks Diesel Now Available Under INR 10 Lakh, Is Feature-Loaded

The Nissan Kicks SUV is now available in a new XE trim, powered by a diesel engine. This new variant has been launched across India at a price of INR 9.89 lakh (Ex-showroom). Offering great value, the long feature-list of this new XE trim includes Auto AC with rear AC vent, Dual Airbags, ABS + EBD + Brake Assist, Nissan Connect, 2 DIN STD Audio with USB & Bluetooth Connectivity, cooled glove box, shark Fin Antenna, central door lock with child lock, speed-sensing auto door lock & Impact sensing auto door unlock, and rear parking sensors.

Additionally, the Nissan Kicks will now be available with a 5-year free warranty package and 24×7 roadside assistance. It also offers a ‘Cost of Maintenance Package’ in two options – Silver & Bronze, where the former covers scheduled maintenance, while the Silver Package covers wear and tear (excluding battery and tyres). The packages offer savings of up to 30% compared to paying for regular maintenance. Recently, Nissan India also added more features to its ‘Nissan Connect’, connected car technology. The list now includes geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location. Additionally, keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’, guide passengers to their cars and make the experience more convenient.

Now available in four variants, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium in Diesel, and two dynamic variants- XL, XV in Petrol, the Kicks is offered in 11 colours – Pearl White; Blade Silver; Bronze Grey; Fire Red; Amber Orange; Deep Blue Pearl; Night Shade; Fire Red and Onyx Black; Bronze Grey and Amber Orange; Pearl White and Onyx Black, and Pearl White and Amber Orange. Powering the Nissan Kicks is a 1.5 H4K petrol option, generating 106ps, while the1.5 K9K dci Diesel engine, cranks out 110ps. The fuel efficiency certified under test conditions is 14.23 km/l (Petrol) and 20.45 km/l (Diesel).

Speaking at the launch, Sriram Padmanabhan, Vice President – Marketing, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new Nissan KICKS has generated a positive response from SUV enthusiasts from across the country. Responding to the immense interest in an entry-level diesel variant, we have introduced the new XE Diesel trim. The feature-rich new XE Diesel Trim offers a great value proposition to the consumers while ensuring best-in-class services and quality assurance.”