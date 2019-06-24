Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle – Top 5 Features

Having received all the necessary approvals from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Revolt Intellicorp, led by Micromax Co-Founder, Rahul Sharma, revealed its latest bike, the RV 400. As the company believes in a bright and eco-friendly future, this bike is completely electric and is set to revolutionize the automotive industry and replace fuel-burning engines with all-electric powertrains. Let’s have a look at the Top 5 features, which make this bike truly unique:

Range and Top speed

The all-electric motor on the Revolt RV 400 is capable of providing a range of about 156 kilometres on a single charge and a top speed of 85 kmph. Even though the exact specifications and details are not yet available, the battery pack and motor seem to be very powerful and efficient.

India’s First Mass-Produced Electric Bike

The Revolt RV 400 is India’s first and only bike which will be mass-produced. As the Indian government is now moving forward with the go electric initiative, Revolt Intellicorp has decided to be the leader in the electric 2-wheeler/bike segment. Hence, the company is aiming to launch the RV 400 soon enough to take on other well-established 2-wheeler companies in India.

Advanced Features

The RV 400 is equipped with many unique innovations, such as a Geo-Fencing feature which will restrict the bike’s usage up to a certain radius, Bluetooth connectivity for better user experience, USD forks and rear monoshock for additional comfort, front and rear discs, an AI system that will assist you in various situations and will be able to learn and understand from your riding style and help in improving the range of the bike and a removable battery with a battery swapping system to improve customer satisfaction and service.

Styling

The bike gets a conventional body and looks like a simple 200cc sportbike. With the inclusion of basic features like a connected seat, LED Headlamps and Taillamps, rear seat grab rails and a streetfighter body, the RV 400 is designed to blend in with the rest of the bikes, yet to stand out with a zero-emission powertrain.

Different Exhaust Sounds

The RV 400 gets an option of choosing different exhaust notes and sounds to make your riding experience even more thrilling and fun. The different sound modes are Revolt, Roar, Rage and Rebel. All these sounds are inspired by different high-end motorcycles, which combine to produce one interesting and powerful exhaust note.