Production-Ready Tata 45X Hatchback To Be Revealed At 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The all-new Tata 45X will be a premium new hatchback which will take the fight to the likes of the Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20 in India. First showcased inside a glass housing at the 2018 Delhi Motor Show as a concept, the car will finally make a production-ready appearance at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Flaunting Tata’s new Impact 2.0 design language which has already given us something as striking as the Harrier, the 45X is based upon the car maker’s new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

To be launched in the third quarter of 2019, Tata’s new hatchback will share the auto giant’s pavilion at the motor show with three other new models. One of them will also put on display Tata’s plans for an electric future, wherein, a proper, all-electric production car will make its debut within the next two years. Coming back to the conventionally powered 45X, the hatchback will be powered by engines which also propel the Nexon. So a turbocharged, 1.2-litre, 3-pot petrol and a 4-pot, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel will be on offer, paired with a 6-speed manual and most probably AMT gearboxes. There are also rumours that the upcoming hatchback will debut with a mild hybrid system. Something similar to the technology which is on offer on some of Maruti’s cars.

For the way their concept cars have previewed production variants in the past, we expect the 45X to retain the concept’s design language like the Harrier. If that happens, this new Tata will arguably be the most striking looking vehicle one could buy in that segment. Like all their new-gen vehicles, expect this premium hatchback to come loaded with features and equipment. In terms of safety too, we think this too will follow in the Nexon’s footsteps. For the way Tata Motors employs clever design and packaging, we wouldn’t be surprised if this comes out as the most spacious car in its segment. We’ll come back with more updates once the covers come off the car at Geneva. For more such news and updates from the automobile industry, stay tuned!