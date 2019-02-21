All-Electric MG eZS SUV To Be Introduced In India Later This Year

Gearing up to launch the full-size Hector SUV, MG Motor will also be introducing the eZS all-electric SUV by the end of 2019. To be imported in India via the CBU route, the eZS will be brought in limited numbers initially. Revealed at the Guangzhou Motor Show last year, the eZS is an electric version of the ZS crossover SUV which is pretty similar in size to the likes of the Renault Captur.

The MG eZS is powered by a single electric motor which spins the front wheels with 148 bhp and 350 Nm of twist. That power is enough to make the vehicle sprint from 0 – 50 kph in about 3.1 seconds. The size of the battery isn’t known but the manufacturer states that the eZS can travel for nearly 430 kilometres before running out of charge. When it does, its battery can replenish 80% of its capacity within 30 minutes when plugged into a fast charger. What kind of a battery pack will power the car which goes on sale in India is still unknown.

On the outside, the eZS looks pretty much like a conventionally powered vehicle and there are subtle blue highlights on the MG logo for ease of identification. Inside, there’s a panoramic sunroof, a jog dial as a drive selector, a decent-sized infotainment screen and upmarket looking bits which do make the cabin look like its a nice place to be.

On the conventional side, the MG Hector will be launched in mid-2019. The Hector will be substantially bigger in size than all its rivals which are currently available in the INR 15 – 25 Lakh segment, including the Tata Harrier! The SUV will be offered with two engine choices – a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel, both BSVI ready. In terms of power, both engines will generate 170+ horses and come mated to both manual and automatic gearboxes. The Hector will be a 5-seater SUV and with proportions like those, expect space inside the cabin and the boot to be class leading. This MG will also come loaded with premium bells and whistles like a panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, a 360-degree camera, powered seats, a crisp looking portrait display for infotainment, LED illumination, and perhaps even Park Assist.