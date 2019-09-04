Prince Of Udaipur Receives A Brand New Mahindra Thar 700 From Anand Mahindra

The Prince of Udaipur, a well-known car aficionado has become one of the lucky owners of the limited edition Mahindra Thar 700 SUV. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar will add this iconic off-roader to his rather huge collection of cars, comprising many exotic cars, including Rolls Royce, Cadillac, Morris, Mercedes Benz and much more. Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Mr Anand Mahindra was the one who personally handed over the keys of this limited edition model to the Prince. This limited edition model features a badge on the driver side fender, which holds the sign of Mr Anand Mahindra and many more additional features.

नासमझी की धरा पर बीज समझ के बोने जैसा है

उन से मिलना, पाठशाला के आँगन में होने जैसा है। Meeting with Mr. @anandmahindra an institution in himself. pic.twitter.com/UU2SdW6Siw — LakshyarajSinghMewar (@lakshyarajmewar) August 30, 2019

To tell you more about the car, the Thar 700 marks the 70 years legacy of Mahindra, as its lineage traces back to 1949 when the first Mahindra vehicle was built in India. This model marks the end of the current generation model of the Thar, which will soon be replaced by a new model which will comply with the new safety norms the government is set for the future. Apart from the badge with the signature, each of the 700 models of the car come with additional features listed below –

Stylized 5-spoke alloy wheels

Decals on the side and bonnet

Black finish on the grille

Silver finish on the front bumper

Leatherette upholstery with THAR logo on the front seats

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Also Read: A Mahindra XUV300 Is Pawan Goenka’s First Car In 26 Years

Apart from the changed mentioned above, there are no other modifications done to the Thar 700 and is the same rugged SUV underneath that we all have loved all these years. This car uses a 2.49-litre, 4-cylinder oil burner. Tuned to generate 79 kW of peak power at 3,800 rpm and 247 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,000 rpm, this motor complies with the BS-IV emission norms. This motor is come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, which comes with high range and low range ratios as standard. If you have always wanted to own this machine, now is your last chance, and you better hurry as the 700 units are now selling quite fast and chances are that it gets sold out before you reach the dealership. The car is priced at INR 9.99 Lakh, ex-showroom.