2019 Toyota Yaris With Dual-Tone Paint Option Launched, Prices Now Start At Rs. 8.65 Lakh

Until now, it was the only sedan in its segment to offer 7 airbags as standard across variants. The 2019 Toyota Yaris is now available in a new J Optional trim and also offers the customer a choice to spec the car with just 3 airbags. Prices for the J Optional trim start from Rs. 8,65,000 for the manual transmission and Rs. 9,35,000 for the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) option. The Yaris grade – V Optional, which offers a New Dual-Tone paint finish and Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, is available at Rs. 11,97,000 with the Manual Transmission and Rs. 13,17,000 with the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), same price across India.

Called – ‘The Happenin’ New Yaris’, this enhanced version of the B-High sedan is a result of Toyota listening to customer needs and evaluating the rapidly changing expectations of Indian Car customers to offer the right product to the Indian market. Toyota studied the customer feedback and made the improvements in new Yaris in terms of the exteriors and interiors to give a ‘cool and sophisticated’ feel to the millennial car owners. Bookings for the all-new Yaris are open for customers from September 2019.

New Features of the All-New Yaris

Dual-tone exterior

Glossy Black finish (Grille + OVRM)

Premium leatherette seats

Centre Console Box

Leather-wrapped steering wheel & gearshift knob

Diamond cut alloy wheels

The Toyota Yaris is powered by a petrol engine only for all its trims and is propelled by a 4 cylinder engine with a max power of 107 PS @ 6000 rpm and max torque of 140 Nm @ 4200 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT, offering fuel efficiency of 17.1 km/l (MT) and 17.8 km/l (CVT). Some unique features of the Yaris include: 7 airbags [Driver + Passenger +Driver Knee + Front Side (2) + Curtain(2), Hill Start Assist Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Roof Mounted Air Vent with Ambient light, Driver Seat Height Adjust (8-Way Power Adjust), High Solar Energy-Absorbing Front Windshield with Infrared Cut Off, Cruise Control, Projector Headlamp, LED DRL & Rear Combination Lamps, 2 Tone Interiors with Waterfall Design Instrument Panel, Navigation & Gesture Control in Audio, Multi-Information Display (MID) + Eco Indicator and 7.0 LED Touch Screen System, USB, Bluetooth, Remote Control, SD Card, Mirror Link, Miracast, HDMI, Wi-Fi.

The Yaris continues to be offered in 6 exterior colours – Wildfire Red, Phantom Brown, Pearl White, Super White, Silver & Grey. It is also the only car in its segment to offer a 7-step CVT transmission under INR 10 lakh. The Yaris now offers options of 3 (Driver + Passenger + Driver-side knee) or 7 airbags for customers to choose from based on individual needs.