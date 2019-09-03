A Mahindra XUV300 Is Pawan Goenka’s First Car In 26 Years

Managing Director of one of the largest car companies in India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Pawan Goenka, has been behind the wheel of many Mahindra cars over the years. However, this man has taken delivery of his first car in 26 years, which is a Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV. He took delivery of his brand new car, shining in a bright shade of red, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi along with his family. He posted some pictures of him taking delivery on his Twitter profile, which was followed by many hearty congratulations from other people, including Mr Anand Mahindra.

On this auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, our first “self owned” car in 26 yrs was delivered. and it is the @MahindraXUV300 . I have driven XUV300 many times as MD of M&M but driving today as a customer and owner was a different excitement. pic.twitter.com/ozAR9QOUtb — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) September 2, 2019

Talking about the car, the Mahindra XUV300 comes with a total of two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor. Both these engines outperform their immediate rivals, generating the maximum amount of torque. The petrol motor has been tuned to produce 110 hp of peak power and 200 Nm of twist, while the oil burner is good for 115 hp of peak power and 300 Nm of twist. As standard, both the engines come paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, however, for more comfortable and stress-free driving, Mahindra offers a six-speed AMT type automatic gearbox with the oil burner.

Also Read: Mahindra Great Escape’s 163rd Edition Concludes In Goa With Off Road Trophy Round

The Mahindra XUV300 also brings a huge list of features into this segment of vehicles. No other compact SUV comes with front parking sensors, 7 airbags, dual-zone climate control, standard 4 disc brakes, heated ORVMs and a front tyre position indicator. Apart from these, the XUV300 also comes with popular features like keyless entry and go, an electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system and the works. Offered in multiple variants, the prices of the petrol model range from INR 7.9 Lakh to INR 11.4 Lakh, the diesel manual ranges from INR 8.49 Lakh to INR 11.99 Lakh and the diesel AMT is priced between INR 11.35 Lakh to 12.54 Lakh. Do bear in mind that all prices are ex-showroom. To find out more about the car, do have a look at our in-depth video review of this Mahindra, linked below.