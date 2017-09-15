Hyundai Announces Price Increase Post GST Cess Amendment

If you’ve been following the effects of the recently approved increase of State Compensation Cess limit under GST, you’d know that the prices of many cars are almost back to the pre-GST levels. Honda revised the prices of the City, BR-V and CR-V after GST cess hike. Toyota cars also got expensive by up to INR 1.7 lakh while Isuzu vehicles faced a price increase of up to 5 percent.

In latest updates, Hyundai Motor India has also announced revision of prices post GST Cess amendment on its products like the Elite i20, Next Gen Verna, Creta, Elantra and Tucson while the price on its compact cars and sedan remains unaffected. Hyundai Motor India currently has ten car models across segments – Eon, Grand i10, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, CRETA, Elantra, Tucson and Santa Fe. The price hike will range from 2 to 5%. The new prices are effective from September 11, 2017.

Revised price range on Ex-showroom Delhi is as follows :

Model Price Range – Ex-Showroom -Delhi Elite i20 (1.4 L Petrol AT only) INR 12,547 NEXT GEN VERNA Upto INR 29,090 CRETA INR 20,900 – INR 55,375 ELANTRA INR 50,312 – INR 75,991 TUCSON INR 64,828 – INR 84,867

Will the increased prices affect your decision to bring home a brand new Hyundai car? Let us know your views through the comments section below.