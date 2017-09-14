Honda City, BR-V and CR-V prices revised after GST cess hike

Honda Cars India Ltd announced an increase in the price of its models – Honda City, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V. The revised prices became effective from 11th September 2017 due to the additional compensation cess in GST. The popular Honda WR-V has managed to escape the hike due to its sub-4metre length. Listed below are model and variant wise ex-showroom, Delhi prices:
|Delhi Prices wef 11th Sept’17
|Old Price
|Revised Price
|Variance
|City
|Petrol
|S MT
|846,287
|858,123
|11,836
|SV MT
|947,937
|961,195
|13,258
|V MT
|992,897
|999,900
|7,003
|V CVT
|1,143,418
|1,159,411
|15,993
|VX MT
|1,154,169
|1,170,312
|16,143
|VX CVT
|1,271,457
|1,289,241
|17,784
|ZX CVT
|1,337,921
|1,356,635
|18,713
|Diesel
|SV MT
|1,068,857
|1,083,808
|14,951
|V MT
|1,147,050
|1,163,093
|16,043
|VX MT
|1,275,089
|1,292,923
|17,834
|ZX MT
|1,343,508
|1,362,300
|18,791
|BR-V
|Petrol
|E MT
|893,050
|905,540
|12,490
|S MT
|999,900
|999,900
|0
|V MT
|1,108,726
|1,124,233
|15,507
|VX MT
|1,200,378
|1,217,168
|16,790
|V CVT
|1,215,004
|1,231,998
|16,994
|Diesel
|E MT
|999,900
|999,900
|0
|S MT
|1,117,553
|1,133,184
|15,631
|V MT
|1,201,892
|1,218,702
|16,810
|VX MT
|1,304,270
|1,322,512
|18,242
|CR-V
|Petrol
|2.0 RVI-I MT
|2,153,676
|2,228,980
|75,304
|2.0 RVI-I AT
|2,326,057
|2,407,389
|81,332
|2.4 RVSI-I AT (Smart Entry)
|2,547,350
|2,636,419
|89,069
The Honda City’s top-of-the-line ZX CVT petrol trim witnesses the biggest hike at INR 18,713, whereas, the ZX MT Diesel trim becomes dearer by INR 18,791. The Honda BR-V’s top end automatic petrol trim sees an INR 16,994 increase, while the Diesel VX manual trim is more expensive by INR 18,242. Available with a petrol option only, the Honda CR-V top end trim witnesses a hike of INR 89,069. The SUV is rumoured to be getting a diesel option by early next year.
Launched in February, the 2017 Honda City comes with a refreshed exterior design, enhanced safety features and a new infotainment system. The new 4th generation Honda City 2017 boasts of new features like integrated LED DRLs, inline LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, new 16-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres and a new touchscreen infotainment system, called the Digipad. The system has features like satellite-linked navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth telephony, audio streaming, 1.5 GB internal memory, 2 USB-in slots, 2 microSD card slots and 1 HDMI-in slot. It also features the first in segment Wi-Fi support for Internet and Mirror Link support for smart phone connectivity.
The diesel sipping Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that is rated to deliver a fuel economy of 25.6 kmpl and maximum power of 100 [email protected] rpm with a max torque of 200 [email protected] rpm. It has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol variant of the City is powered by 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine that delivers a maximum power of 119 [email protected] rpm and a torque of 145 [email protected] rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s CVT with 7-speed paddle shifters that delivers a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl. The 5-speed manual transmission delivers a fuel efficiency of 17.4 kmpl.