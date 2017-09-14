Honda City, BR-V and CR-V prices revised after GST cess hike

Honda Cars India Ltd announced an increase in the price of its models – Honda City, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V. The revised prices became effective from 11th September 2017 due to the additional compensation cess in GST. The popular Honda WR-V has managed to escape the hike due to its sub-4metre length. Listed below are model and variant wise ex-showroom, Delhi prices:

Delhi Prices wef 11th Sept’17 Old Price Revised Price Variance City Petrol S MT 846,287 858,123 11,836 SV MT 947,937 961,195 13,258 V MT 992,897 999,900 7,003 V CVT 1,143,418 1,159,411 15,993 VX MT 1,154,169 1,170,312 16,143 VX CVT 1,271,457 1,289,241 17,784 ZX CVT 1,337,921 1,356,635 18,713 Diesel SV MT 1,068,857 1,083,808 14,951 V MT 1,147,050 1,163,093 16,043 VX MT 1,275,089 1,292,923 17,834 ZX MT 1,343,508 1,362,300 18,791 BR-V Petrol E MT 893,050 905,540 12,490 S MT 999,900 999,900 0 V MT 1,108,726 1,124,233 15,507 VX MT 1,200,378 1,217,168 16,790 V CVT 1,215,004 1,231,998 16,994 Diesel E MT 999,900 999,900 0 S MT 1,117,553 1,133,184 15,631 V MT 1,201,892 1,218,702 16,810 VX MT 1,304,270 1,322,512 18,242 CR-V Petrol 2.0 RVI-I MT 2,153,676 2,228,980 75,304 2.0 RVI-I AT 2,326,057 2,407,389 81,332 2.4 RVSI-I AT (Smart Entry) 2,547,350 2,636,419 89,069

The Honda City’s top-of-the-line ZX CVT petrol trim witnesses the biggest hike at INR 18,713, whereas, the ZX MT Diesel trim becomes dearer by INR 18,791. The Honda BR-V’s top end automatic petrol trim sees an INR 16,994 increase, while the Diesel VX manual trim is more expensive by INR 18,242. Available with a petrol option only, the Honda CR-V top end trim witnesses a hike of INR 89,069. The SUV is rumoured to be getting a diesel option by early next year.

Launched in February, the 2017 Honda City comes with a refreshed exterior design, enhanced safety features and a new infotainment system. The new 4th generation Honda City 2017 boasts of new features like integrated LED DRLs, inline LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, new 16-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres and a new touchscreen infotainment system, called the Digipad. The system has features like satellite-linked navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth telephony, audio streaming, 1.5 GB internal memory, 2 USB-in slots, 2 microSD card slots and 1 HDMI-in slot. It also features the first in segment Wi-Fi support for Internet and Mirror Link support for smart phone connectivity.

The diesel sipping Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that is rated to deliver a fuel economy of 25.6 kmpl and maximum power of 100 [email protected] rpm with a max torque of 200 [email protected] rpm. It has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol variant of the City is powered by 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine that delivers a maximum power of 119 [email protected] rpm and a torque of 145 [email protected] rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s CVT with 7-speed paddle shifters that delivers a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl. The 5-speed manual transmission delivers a fuel efficiency of 17.4 kmpl.