Home News Honda City, BR-V and CR-V prices revised after GST cess hike
By Karan TripathiSeptember 14, 2017

Honda Cars India Ltd announced an increase in the price of its models – Honda City, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V. The revised prices became effective from 11th September 2017 due to the additional compensation cess in GST. The popular Honda WR-V has managed to escape the hike due to its sub-4metre length. Listed below are model and variant wise ex-showroom, Delhi prices:

Delhi Prices wef 11th Sept’17Old PriceRevised  PriceVariance 
CityPetrolS MT846,287858,12311,836
SV MT947,937961,19513,258
V MT992,897999,9007,003
V CVT1,143,4181,159,41115,993
VX MT1,154,1691,170,31216,143
VX CVT1,271,4571,289,24117,784
ZX CVT1,337,9211,356,63518,713
DieselSV MT1,068,8571,083,80814,951
V MT1,147,0501,163,09316,043
VX MT1,275,0891,292,92317,834
ZX MT1,343,5081,362,30018,791
BR-VPetrolE MT893,050905,54012,490
S MT999,900999,9000
V MT1,108,7261,124,23315,507
VX MT1,200,3781,217,16816,790
V CVT1,215,0041,231,99816,994
DieselE MT999,900999,9000
S MT1,117,5531,133,18415,631
V MT1,201,8921,218,70216,810
VX MT1,304,2701,322,51218,242
CR-VPetrol2.0 RVI-I MT2,153,6762,228,98075,304
2.0 RVI-I AT2,326,0572,407,38981,332
2.4 RVSI-I AT (Smart Entry)2,547,3502,636,41989,069

September 14, 2017-Honda-CR-V-1.jpg

The Honda City’s top-of-the-line ZX CVT petrol trim witnesses the biggest hike at INR 18,713, whereas, the ZX MT Diesel trim becomes dearer by INR 18,791. The Honda BR-V’s top end automatic petrol trim sees an INR 16,994 increase, while the Diesel VX manual trim is more expensive by INR 18,242. Available with a petrol option only, the Honda CR-V top end trim witnesses a hike of INR 89,069. The SUV is rumoured to be getting a diesel option by early next year.

September 14, 2017-2017-Honda-City-Review-38.jpg

Launched in February, the 2017 Honda City comes with a refreshed exterior design, enhanced safety features and a new infotainment system. The new 4th generation Honda City 2017 boasts of new features like integrated LED DRLs, inline LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, new 16-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres and a new touchscreen infotainment system, called the Digipad. The system has features like satellite-linked navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth telephony, audio streaming, 1.5 GB internal memory, 2 USB-in slots, 2 microSD card slots and 1 HDMI-in slot. It also features the first in segment Wi-Fi support for Internet and Mirror Link support for smart phone connectivity.

September 14, 2017-2017-Honda-City.jpg

 

The diesel sipping Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that is rated to deliver a fuel economy of 25.6 kmpl and maximum power of 100 [email protected] rpm with a max torque of 200 [email protected] rpm. It has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol variant of the City is powered by 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine that delivers a maximum power of 119 [email protected] rpm and a torque of 145 [email protected] rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s CVT with 7-speed paddle shifters that delivers a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl. The 5-speed manual transmission delivers a fuel efficiency of 17.4 kmpl.

