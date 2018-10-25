Pay INR 11,000 to Book Yourself a New Tiago or Tigor JTP

A joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotive has given birth to the Tiago and Tigor JTP version. Powered by a 114 PS engine, these cars are India’s answer to the hot hatch segment. While our opinions on the car are still under embargo, we can tell you that Tata has opened up bookings for these two cars. Interested customers need to pay a booking amount of INR 11,000 to their nearest Tata dealer. Deliveries of the booked cars can be expected by the start of next month. The prices of the cars will be revealed tomorrow at the launch of the vehicles.

To read about the specifications and other technical bits of the cars, click here to read our article covering that aspect in detail. To differentiate between the regular and JTP versions of the cars, Tata has given the JTP models some unique touches. Up front, you get a new front bumper and a larger blacked out front grille bearing the JTP logo on the side. The cars also get a blacked out rear view mirrors and roof and JTP badges at the rear and fender vents. They also will get 15-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Powering the cars is a 1.2-litre, 3 cylinder petrol engine which develops 114 PS of power and 150 Nm of torque. The cars will get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The Tiago is said to do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 9.95 seconds while the slightly heavier Tigor takes 10.38 seconds. The interior of the car gets an all-black treatment with contrast red stitching and a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Harman. Dual airbags, ABS and cornering stability control will be offered as standard on the cars. Reports suggest that the JTPs will carry a premium of around a lakh of rupees over the top end petrol variants of the Tiago and Tigor. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the cars, coming very soon.