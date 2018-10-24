Tata Tiago and Tigor Jtp Are Red Hot! Specs Revealed

A joint venture of Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives was initiated in March of 2017 with the aim of developing performance oriented vehicles based on existing Tata cars. As part of the agreement, both the companies have worked on creating a range of JTP vehicles to offer exciting, innovative and aspirational products with the motive of offering the “Joy of Motoring” to the Indian market. The first cars to get the ‘JTP’ treatment are the Tiago and Tigor, which we shall be driving very soon. Here are the official specs of both the performance oriented cars.

Tiago JTP:

The Tiago JTP will use a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the block gets an inline arrangement of the 3 cylinders. The engine develops a power of 114 PS at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 150 Nm at 2,000 – 4,000 rpm. The car weighs 1016 kg and is 3,746 mm long, 1,647 mm wide and 1,531 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,400 mm and the ground clearance is 166 mm. The petrol tank can hold up to 35 litres of fuel. It gets a five-speed manual gearbox and an electric power assist steering. Suspension duties are done by an independent, lower wishbone MacPherson strut in the front and a twisted beam with coils on hydraulic shock absorbers type suspension at the rear. The car also gets 185/60 section tyres wrapped in a 15-inch alloy.

Tigor JTP:

The Tigor JTP will use the same engine that comes in the Tiago JTP with the same power and torque figures. The two cars also share the same fuel tank, suspension and steering units. The main difference is in the dimensions of the car, with the Tigor getting the bigger dimensions. The Tigor measures 3,992 mm by 1,677 mm by 1,533 mm in length, width and height. The Tigor also gets a longer wheelbase at 2,450 mm, however, the ground clearance remains the same at 166 mm. The extra dimensions also increase the weight which is at 1,051 kg and the tyres are of a 185/65 section wrapped in 15-inch alloys.

Apart from the specs mentioned above, both the cars will offer other features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a touchscreen infotainment system powered by Harman, 4 speakers with 4 tweeters, smartphone connectivity, steering mounted controls, rear defogger, fog lamps, a day/night inside rear view mirror and a few more as standard. Stay tuned for our opinions and detailed review of the cars, coming out very soon. Below is a teaser video of the cars uploaded by Tata Motors on their YouTube channel.