Padma Shri Winner Deepa Malik Felicitated by Honda 2wheelers

Deepa Malik is an athlete who has made the nation proud many times in the world of sport. She is the first Indian woman to win the silver medal in the shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympics Games. She has won 58 national & 18 International medals across all disciplines till date and is also a motivational speaker. She was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2012 and awarded Padma Shri in 2017. Honda has supported Deepa Malik in her endeavours and felicitated her for making her country proud by winning medals in every Asian Para games since the past three years. During the Asian Para games, Honda supported Malik by sponsoring her essential expenses like physiotherapist & nutritionist fees, equipment and coaching.

“Being a Paralympic athlete comes with a lot of challenges and I thank Honda for supporting me in my journey to make India proud on an international level. It has been a soul-satisfying journey for me at the event and coming home with two medals. Personally too, Honda has been a part of my life. My specially modified Navi has given wings to fly making me feel more empowered. I now look forward to winning more laurels for India with Honda’s support and spreading awareness on disability sensitization in our country.” said Ms Deepa Malik, speaking on the occasion.

Mr Harbhajan Singh, Director, General & Corporate Affairs at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Honda has extended its support to various fields. This time, Honda went a step ahead to support the nations pride Deepa Malik who is a source of inspiration to all Indians, especially for women. Deepa with her challenging spirit proves that physical disability cannot impair one’s determination. Honda feels proud to support India’s idol in her flight for glory. Honda believes in uplifting & cultivating young talent to develop more champions who would go on to make India proud.” We congratulate Deepa Malik for her accomplishments and wish her the best for the future.